The Duplin County Tourism Development Authority (DCTDA) is proud to announce that they have reinstated the Duplin Tourism Grants Program for the county’s tourism-related industries, i.e. attractions, lodging, festival and events, local community promotion.
The grant calendar is as follows:
- Grant applications can be picked up at the Duplin County Tourism Office. The maximum award per applicant is $3,000 and requires a 25% cash match.
Grant applications are due May 28 and must be turned into the Duplin County Tourism office by 5 p.m.
- Grants will be awarded on July 15 and the last day to request grant reimbursements is June 4, 2022. Reimbursement requests must be turned in to the TDA office by noon.
- Funds must be expended (proof of payment required) before requesting grant reimbursement. There will be no extension in the grant period. Unexpended funds will remain with the TDA.
- The grant calendar and application form can be found on the web at www.uncorkduplin.com under the Grant Application tab or by calling Duplin County Tourism at 910-296-2181.