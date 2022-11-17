2022 Mid Term Election
Duplin Times

KENANSVILLE — As general elections came to a close, unofficial count results with all 19 Duplin County precincts reporting, show Duplin citizens overwhelmingly voted Republican sweeping local races by thousands of votes.

Republican Ted Budd won the U.S. Senate race with 1,891,363 votes. In Duplin County, he received 64.87% of all votes accounting for 9,822 votes, defeating his biggest opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley by more than 4,700 votes locally.

