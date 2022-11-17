KENANSVILLE — As general elections came to a close, unofficial count results with all 19 Duplin County precincts reporting, show Duplin citizens overwhelmingly voted Republican sweeping local races by thousands of votes.
Republican Ted Budd won the U.S. Senate race with 1,891,363 votes. In Duplin County, he received 64.87% of all votes accounting for 9,822 votes, defeating his biggest opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley by more than 4,700 votes locally.
Republican incumbent Greg Murphy won the U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District race by a landslide receiving a total of 165,690 votes. In Duplin County, he received 10,189 votes beating his opponent, Democrat Barbara Gaskins by nearly 5,300 votes locally.
Republican incumbent Brent Jackson, who ran unopposed for NC State Senate ninth Congressional District, received 11,039 votes in Duplin County and was re-elected with a total of 47,151 votes.
Republican incumbent Jimmy Dixon defeated his opponent, Democrat Wesley L. Boykin by a landslide in the N.C. House of Representatives Fourth Congressional District race, receiving 66.86% of Duplin County votes, with over 5,000 more votes than Boykin. At the state level, Dixon received 16,387 votes, with his hometown accounting for 10,063 of the votes. Dixon beat his opponent by nearly 8,200 votes.
“I am well pleased with the election results in Duplin County and express my gratitude to all our citizens who exercised their precious right to vote. I have been politically active in Duplin, Onslow, and Wayne counties for twenty-two years. Over those twenty-two years, we have elected excellent conservative Republicans who now comprise solid majorities on the two elected governing Boards. Additionally, our Duplin County District Attorney and Sheriff are committed conservative Republicans,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon. “I am again honored to represent all the citizens of House District 4.”
Also, by a landslide, Republican Stratton F. Stokes won the race for Duplin County Sheriff with a total of 9,891 votes defeating his opponent, Democrat Dexter Fort, by more than 4,600 votes.
Republican incumbent Pam Edwards won reelection to the Duplin County Board of Education District 2 seat, which she has held since 2014. Prior to that, she served four years in District 3. Edwards received 2,007 votes defeating her opponent, Wesley Miller, by more than 1,000 votes in the race.
Most of the unopposed races have incumbents returning to their seats. Among them are Republican David Jones, who was re-elected for another term on the Duplin County Board of Education Third District. Jones received 2,839 votes.
Republican Dexter Edwards, was re-elected to the Duplin County Board of Commissioners Second District seat he has held since 2014. He was re-elected with 2,616 votes.
Democrat incumbent Katie Quinn Harrell, was re-elected as the Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court, a seat she has held since 2010. She was re-elected with 9,590 votes.
Ann Herring and Franklin Williams were both re-elected as Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors. Herring received 9,161 votes and Williams received 7,802 votes.
Republican Justin Edwards is the new District Three Duplin County Commissioner after garnering 2,842 votes. The seat was open after current District Three Commissioner Kennedy Thompson decided not to seek reelection.
“I would like to start out by thanking my supporters and volunteers for helping make this effort achievable and the voters for their support. I cannot stress these two things enough,” said J. Edwards. “I look forward to representing my district and our county as a whole on the board of commissioners and being a voice for our citizens, property owners, and taxpayers. Duplin County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family and I look forward to working with the other commissioners and county officials to ensure our county continues to be successful.” said Justin Edwards.”
In the Judicial races, Republican incumbent Ernie Lee was re-elected as District Attorney for the Fifth District with a total of 59,073 votes. With Duplin County accounting for 10,961 of the votes.
“I am very pleased with the amount of support I received throughout the four-county district in both the primary and general election. I anticipate being very busy the next four years with murder cases and other high profile matters,” said Lee, who was dealing with an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville on election night and a double homicide in Warsaw the morning after election. “I look forward to serving the citizens of this district, prosecuting violent defendants, enforcing the DWI laws of this State, and assisting victims.”
In the race for N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3, Republican Richard Dietz received 10,033 votes in Duplin County. He received a total of 1,950,396 votes defeating his opponent, Democrat Lucy Inman, by 192,050 votes.
Republican Trey Allen, defeated his opponent, Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV in the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 race, with 1,942,058 total votes. In Duplin County he received 9,930 votes.
Republican Julee Tate Flood, won against her opponent, Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson, in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8 race. Flood received 9,876 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,941,324 total votes.
Republican Donna Stroud, won against her opponent, Democrat Brad A. Salmon in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 race. Stroud received 10,115 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 2,012,522 total votes.
Republican John M. Tyson, won against his opponent, Democrat Gale Murray Adams in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10 race. Tyson received 9,977 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,951,962 total votes.
Republican Michael Stading, defeated Democrat Darren Jackson in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 race. Stading received 9,948 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,953,125 total votes.
Republican Bob Roupe, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in September, ran unopposed for the N.C. Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2, receiving 10,853 votes in Duplin County. He was elected with a total of 58,264 votes.
Democrat Mario White, who ran unopposed for the N.C. Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 1, received 7,701 votes in Duplin County and was elected with a total of 35,996 votes.
Republican Morgan H. Swinson, who was appointed by Gov. Cooper February, ran unopposed for the N.C. District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2, receiving 10,908 votes in Duplin County. She was elected with a total of 57,707 votes.
The above results were released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. In Duplin County 15,230 ballots were cast out of the 31,223 eligible registered voters.
For more details about the election results, visit https://er.ncsbe.gov