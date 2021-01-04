Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin affecting Duplin County. For the North East Cape Fear River...including Chinquapin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Monday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding adjacent to the river and its tributaries is expected. River access docks are impacted as well. &&