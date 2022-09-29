KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners held their second monthly meeting last week. George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager and Airport director, presented a resolution recommended by the Duplin County Airport Commission (DCAC) to honor of Robert H. Quinn Jr. for serving as the DCAC chairman for 29 years and for his contributions in the planning and implementing of various phases of growth and development of the Duplin County Airport.
“...the Duplin County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses grateful appreciation to Robert H. Quinn, Jr. for his outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to the Duplin County Airport Commission and the citizens of Duplin County,” said Futrelle as he read the resolution.
Next person to address the Board, was Tony McEwen, Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition, a nonpartisan group that seeks to advance solutions that support flood-affected communities and protect residents, economy, and military installations.
McEwen made a presentation and requested the Board adopt a resolution providing for Duplin County’s membership in the American Flood Coalition, which would aid Duplin’s efforts to protect against flooding without requiring financial support or dues.
“National coordination and support are necessary for communities to fully address the challenge of flooding and sea level rise... The American Flood Coalition provides a platform advocating for national solutions to flooding and sea level rise that invest in and protect our coastal communities,” stated the resolution.
“...the American Flood Coalition is a no-cost forum for best practices and source of support in developing local and state-level responses to flooding and sea level rise that will enhance Duplin County’s resilience effort.”
The Board moved to approve the resolution.
“...the Duplin County Board of Commissioners finds that joining the American Flood Coalition will promote the welfare of Duplin County residents and ensure the prosperity of the Duplin County’s economy by accelerating solutions to sea level rise and flooding…”
Next to address the Board was Robert Cox, Tourism Director, who requested to appoint Jordon Whaley, Cabin Lake Park Superintendent, to the Tourism Development Authority Board for a term ending on June 30, 2025. The motion was approved.
Brian Matthis, Emergency Management planner, was next. He approached the Board to request the approval of two resolution designations for NCDPS Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The motion was adopted, changing the secondary agent and point of contact for the HMGP to Brian Matthis and the resolution designation of applicant agent to add Matthew Barwick as a designated agent for the Hurricane Florence Generator Grant Project. According to documents, this person is responsible for managing the grant, including working with citizens enrolled in the program, working with the contracted management agency, coordinating with North Carolina Emergency Management, and submitting documentation for FEMA reimbursement.
Gary Rose, Tax administrator, addressed the Board to request the approval of a contract for printing services with Diversified Companies, LLC. The reason for the request to switch vendors was to receive better service. The request was approved.
Joe McKemey, with McDavid Associates, appeared before the Board to request approval to submit asset inventory and assessment grant applications through the NC Division of Water Infrastructure for the Albertson Water and Sewer District, County Water District, B, D, E, F and G.
“I was here two weeks ago to get approved and submit an asset inventory and assessment grant for Duplin County. We (got) in contact with the funding agency to determine if Duplin County could submit an application for each district,” said McKemey. “We finally got a response, and I think it would be to the best benefit to have each district to apply. The funding application is for an asset inventory assessment and this could be used for GIS database and mapping, leak testing, checking valves, fire hydrants. Basically determining the condition of all your existing assets, asset management planning, capital equipment planning, operating cost analysis.”
He explained that recently, under the new lead and copper regulations, the county has to determine the components used to make up the service to ensure proper regulation, and the funds mentioned above could be used to assist with that expense.
After the resolutions for the Albertson Water and Sewer District, County Water District, B, D, E, F and G were adopted, County Manager Davis Brinson requested to appoint Kimberly Wickline to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
“Mrs. Wickline has expressed an interest in serving on JCPC. She is the mother of both middle and high school-aged children and states that she has a personal interest in contributing to the health, wellness and positive life choices of our youth. She is employed by Duplin County in the Human Resources Department,” said Brinson. “The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is the local organization charged by the North Carolina General Assembly to plan, organize, and evaluate locally-based programs designed to prevent and mitigate juvenile delinquency in Duplin County. Specifically, the JCPC is to develop community-based alternatives to training schools and to provide community-based delinquency and substance abuse prevention strategies and programs.”
The request was approved.
Brinson then spoke about the Duplin Events Center parking project and requested the approval of the notice of award for the project.
“The Duplin County Events Center was awarded half a million dollars from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the Fiscal Year State Budget FY22 for additional parking at the events center. Duplin County has contracted with The Adams Company, Inc, Engineering and Design to oversee the project for us,” said Brinson.
He added that “the lowest responsible bidder for the project including grading, paving, all site work, and a new slide gate was Legion Asphalt, Inc. at a bid price of $184,750.” He recommended approval of the notice of award and authorizing the chairman to sign. Brinson also recommended that the county manager be authorized to sign and approve change orders and other contract documents going forward.
The request was approved.
Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, took the floor last to speak about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received for the Public Health Workforce Care Management Regionalization Project, and requested to create two grant-funded positions.
Simmons-Kornegay explained one for the positions is for a public health nurse consultant, and the other is for an accounting specialist to assist regionally with assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the pilot project, as well as to provide accounting support.
“...the public health nurse consultant would oversee, be the director of this project and then have an accounting specialist to help oversee the financial pieces that we have for this, so 80% of their time will be with these two programs. The other 20% of their time, will be funded with the long term care regional AA 545 that we have, and then also the workforce development AA 620,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
She concluded explaining that after the Board’s approval, next step will be to submit a PD118 with the State Office of Human Resources. The motion was approved, and the meeting adjourned.