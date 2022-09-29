KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners held their second monthly meeting last week. George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager and Airport director, presented a resolution recommended by the Duplin County Airport Commission (DCAC) to honor of Robert H. Quinn Jr. for serving as the DCAC chairman for 29 years and for his contributions in the planning and implementing of various phases of growth and development of the Duplin County Airport.

“...the Duplin County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses grateful appreciation to Robert H. Quinn, Jr. for his outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to the Duplin County Airport Commission and the citizens of Duplin County,” said Futrelle as he read the resolution.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com