KENANSVILLE – Recently the state passed legislation that will keep farmers and small business owners in the hemp industry legally in operation.
“We’ve been working on this issue for a while now, and I’m happy to see it cross the finish line. There were some hiccups, but the farmers were always the top priority of the Senate as we took steps to keep hemp legal in North Carolina,” said Senator Brent Jackson.
Senate Bill 455 removed hemp and hemp products from the state’s controlled substances list. Hemp and its products, like CBD, contain a concentration of 0.3% of the delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol which is the chemical that makes users high. Marijuana still remains illegal.
According to NC House Representative Jimmy Dixon, early in the process, they learned about the need to fix the transition of hemp from a state permit to a federal permit.
“The House preferred to handle the fix with a stand-alone bill. Thus, we passed SB455 with 26 Republicans voting ‘no’--I voted ‘yes’--and sent it to the Senate on June 2, 2022,” said Rep. Dixon. “The House received The Farm Act from the Senate with the hemp fix included. We held a caucus to discuss the Farm Act with sixty-one of sixty-nine members present. Forty-six House caucus members asked me to remove the hemp fix from the Farm Act since we already sent the Senate the exact same fix they included in their version of the Farm Act,” said Rep. Dixon. “I immediately went and informed Senator Jackson about the caucus request of forty-six Republicans and we removed the hemp provision from the Farm Act, and passed it.”
June was a tense month for hemp growers as they awaited for a decision on the permanent legalization of hemp and hemp products, had it not passed, it would have left many in limbo and potentially facing charges if hemp became illegal.
“The Senate held SB455, the hemp fix, for twenty-seven days before passing it; much to the distress of many retailers of hemp products and the few hemp farmers that are left in our state,” said Rep. Dixon.
“Many of our farmers who bought the ‘pie-in-the-sky’ promises of big money, raising hemp have lost ‘big’ money.”
June 30 marked a day of relief for those in the hemp industry who are now able to conduct business as usual.
“Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry and giving North Carolina farmers certainty that they can continue to participate in this growing market is the right thing to do for rural communities and our economy,” said Governor Roy Cooper after signing SB455.
While businesses in the hemp industry dodged a critical situation with this legislation, efforts to pass the medical marijuana SB711 also know as N.C. Compassionate Care Act, stalled.
The House Republican caucus decided not to advance the bill during the short session.
“Almost all Republican House members strongly oppose the Senate’s version,” said Rep. Dixon. “I am willing to listen to very limited possibilities for medical marijuana.”
SB711 is not favored by the NC hemp industry due to its restrictive barriers to entry. If SB711 passed, the legislation would only grant 10 medical cannabis supplier licenses in the state. Each license would cost $50,000. Additionally, a Medical Cannabis Production Commission would choose the companies to be licensed out of 20 recommended by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It would also require a mandatory vertical integration model, among several other regulations that make it extremely difficult for start-ups or small business owners to enter the industry.