KENANSVILLE — Every year, Duplin County second graders partake in a hands-on agricultural experience during the annual Duplin Grows event organized by the NC Cooperative Extension Duplin County Center.
This year, 700 students learned about the importance of farming and products grown in Duplin County as they visited 12 learning stations peppered throughout the Duplin Events Center on March 28-29.
“Thanks to our donors, this was a free field trip for the county, including covering the cost of gas,” said Charmae Kendall, NC Cooperative Extension, Duplin County 4-H Program assistant.
Approximately 40 volunteers and NC Cooperative Extension staff presented topics and activities highlighting local agriculture. Each kid received a goodie bag with school supplies, pork and beef ag magazines, and ag information.
Kids were able to see a portable cotton gin, showcasing how cotton is processed and the products that come from it. At another station, participants learned about the properties of soil. “Students walked into a tent that made it look like they were under the ground,” said Kendall.
Children also learned how ruminants digest food differently than humans at the ruminant station and had the opportunity to learn about cows at the dairy station.
“Kooba Dairy brought a cow and talked about daily care and products from dairy,” Kendall added.
Children learned about the food growing cycle as they perused through the different stations. At the germination booth, “each student saw basil seeds instantly germinate in their hand,” said Kendall. They “also put a seed and wet cotton ball in a tiny bag (germination necklace) to put in a window and observe over the next week.”
At the gardening exhibit, children learned about vermicomposting, which is using worms to break down the compost. At the poultry station, kids got hands-on learning with a chicken life-cycle wheel. They also learned about the role of bees in agriculture at the Bee station.
At the fruit and vegetable bingo, participants learned about products grown in Duplin County. They also learned about farm safety during the East Duplin FFA presentation.
The yearly event is not only a great way to educate the children about local agriculture but also, a way to bring the community together as the vendors teamed up to develop creative stations to present the different aspects of agriculture.