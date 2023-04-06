KENANSVILLE — Every year, Duplin County second graders partake in a hands-on agricultural experience during the annual Duplin Grows event organized by the NC Cooperative Extension Duplin County Center.

This year, 700 students learned about the importance of farming and products grown in Duplin County as they visited 12 learning stations peppered throughout the Duplin Events Center on March 28-29.

