KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners recently met with town officials to discuss several items of business in the August agenda.

After approval of the minutes and consent agenda, Melissa Kennedy, E-911 Addressing Project coordinator, appeared in front of the board to conduct two hearings. The first hearing was for the naming of Elizabeth Lane in the Rose Hill township and the second hearing was for the naming of Floyd Kennedy Lane in the Limestone township; both requests were approved.

