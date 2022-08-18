KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners recently met with town officials to discuss several items of business in the August agenda.
After approval of the minutes and consent agenda, Melissa Kennedy, E-911 Addressing Project coordinator, appeared in front of the board to conduct two hearings. The first hearing was for the naming of Elizabeth Lane in the Rose Hill township and the second hearing was for the naming of Floyd Kennedy Lane in the Limestone township; both requests were approved.
Next was George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager and Airport Director, who addressed the board to request a public hearing for the Land Use and Height Restriction Ordinance. There were no public comments. Futrelle explained that the Land Use and Height Restriction Ordinance was due for an update due to General Statute 160D. He further explained that the overlay zone goes out two miles off the end of each runway.
“What it does is just prevents someone from putting up, you know, a 2,000 foot tower right in the approach zone of the runway,” Frutrelle said. “...this is required by the FAA and by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for us to receive grant funds.”
The commissioners voted to approve Frutrelle’s request. Following his presentation, Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director, addressed the board to siscuss the ARPA Public Health Workforce Care Management Regionalization Project.
Simmons-Kornegay explained that the state asked the Health Department to pilot a regionalization project seeking to deploy a care management model for at-risk children and case management for high-risk pregnancies.
“This project will leverage the working relationships between counties to identify gaps and opportunities for local health departments to continue to provide care management services through a regional approach,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
“The project will be evaluated on a quarterly basis and at the end of the pilot year utilizing the existing performance measures associated with these two programs for at risk children and high-risk pregnancy,” said Simmons-Kornegay. The board approved her request accepting the $250,000 ARPA funding.
Next was Ryan Cox, president of Insight, Planning & Development. Cox presented the State Acquisition Relation Fund (SARF) and requested the adoption of its policies. Cox explained that SARF provides relocation assistance as a “gap” payment for closing/moving expenses for properties acquired in the Hurricane Florence Expedited HMGP project.
He explained that to execute the SARF program the following guidelines must be adopted: Project Budget Ordinance, Financial Management Resolution, and Relocation Assistance Policy. The board voted to adopt the resolution.
According to official documents, the program budget is $1,028,500 and the funds may be advanced from the general fund for the purpose of making payments as due.
“This is essentially gap funding for property owners that we have bought out or are in the process of buying out for the hurricane mitigation,” explained Cox, adding that the funding assistance is what they received for their home versus the current market value, “whatever that gap is at, up to a maximum of $50,000.”
County Manager Davis Brinson addressed the board to request the appointment of a member to the Eastern Carolina Council Executive Committee to serve for a one-year term. The board appointed Commissioner Jessie Dowe, who has been serving in this role for several years.
Next in the agenda, was a donation request from West Duplin Dixie Youth Majors Baseball Team to travel to the World Series.
“The West Duplin Dixie Youth Majors recently competed in the North Carolina State Dixie Youth Majors tournament in Dunn, North Carolina, and were the runner-up and winner of the Sportsmanship Award. The top two teams are afforded the opportunity to compete in the Dixie Youth Majors World Series, which is being held this year in Anderson, South Carolina,” said Brinson. “The team is made up of boys ages 11 and 12 from Kenansville and Rose Hill. The parents of the team respectfully request a donation from the Board of Commissioners to help with travel expenses as the team competes in the World Series in South Carolina representing Duplin County.”
The board approved the motion to donate $500 to help the team with travel expenses.
Next, Brinson, presented an offer of Surplus Board of Education Property to the Board of Commissioners. Brinson explained that at the July Duplin County Board of Education meeting,, the Education Board authorized Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan to offer the property located at 126 West NC Highway 403, Mt. Olive, NC to the Board of Commissioners.
Brinson explained the terms of the statute, and added that the property is a two-acre tract of land between the Friendly Mart at Rones Chapel and a TriCounty EMC Crop substation.
“If the Board of Commissioners declines to purchase the property then the Board of Education plans to use one of the statutorily authorized procedures to sell the property,” Brinson said.
The board made a motion to decline and went into a closed session after which the board adjourned.