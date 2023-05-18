KENANSVILLE — Since 1979, the Office of the Governor recognizes the dedication of North Carolina’s volunteers who have made significant contributions to their community.

The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients for Duplin County this year are Doris F. Hatcher, Albert “Bert” Allen Alabaster, Connie B. Brinson, Benjamin Marshall Bullard, Rhonda Campbell, and the Snow Hill Community Outreach. The recipients were recently honored during a reception held at the Senior Center in Kenansville, followed by a special recognition at the Duplin County Board of Commissioners meeting.

