KENANSVILLE — Since 1979, the Office of the Governor recognizes the dedication of North Carolina’s volunteers who have made significant contributions to their community.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients for Duplin County this year are Doris F. Hatcher, Albert “Bert” Allen Alabaster, Connie B. Brinson, Benjamin Marshall Bullard, Rhonda Campbell, and the Snow Hill Community Outreach. The recipients were recently honored during a reception held at the Senior Center in Kenansville, followed by a special recognition at the Duplin County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Hatcher was selected as the Medallion Award recipient, a prestigious award that is given to the top 20 volunteers in the state. She was also recognized during a special ceremony held at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on May 8.
“Ms. Hatcher has served in numerous volunteer capacities for over 50 years. In 1970, her involvement was key to incorporating the Chinquapin Water System and she continues to serve on the Board of Directors of the Chinquapin Water Association,” said Melisa Brown, who serves as the awards coordinator in Duplin County.
Hatcher has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Duplin County Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the Sheriff’s Ball Committee, and the Duplin General Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.
“Fellow board members have described Ms. Hatcher as knowledgeable, caring, and efficient,” said Brown. “Her love and dedication for the betterment of others is actively shown to serve at-risk children and the elderly. She is an active member of Sharon Baptist Church and continues to share her love and compassion with outreach efforts with celebration recovery and the Blessing in Store sponsored by Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries.”
The next recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award lead hundreds of volunteers in an initiative to clear “a wilderness of underbrush” to develop a tract of land as a municipal park five decades ago.
“In October 1972, a new Kenansville Jaycees Chapter was chartered and Mr. Alabaster was one of 31 charter members,” said Brown explaining that the initiative was “one of the very first projects Mr. Alabaster stepped up to lead.”
“The park was opened and dedicated in the summer of 1974. Fast forward, 50 years later with some additional improvement, the basic plan developed still exists today and serves us well,” said Brown.
“Mr. Alabaster has been very involved at Kenansville Baptist Church serving as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Operation Christmas Child facilitator, and other leadership capacities. His involvement with Promise Keepers, eventually, lead him to be called The Ramp Man. From 1991 to 2018, in excess of 250 ramps were built primarily in Duplin and Sampson counties but in other areas of Eastern North Carolina, the furthest being built in Swan Quarter. Families were never asked to contribute and funding was provided by donations and funds through the Aging Department.”
Brown shared that after Alabaster retired in 2018, he wrote “Carpenters for Christ” a short documentary about the ramp efforts he led. The documentary was honored by the Biblical Recorder.
The next honoree played a key role in bringing back the Kenansville Christmas Parade.
“In 2022, Mrs. Brinson served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Kenansville -Duplin County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber had been inactive for the prior two years due to the pandemic restrictions. During Mrs. Brinson’s leadership, the Chamber saw about a 15% membership growth,” said Brown, adding that “The Chamber became more active supporting several events in the community... After 10 years, the Chamber agreed to sponsor a Kenansville Christmas Parade... During the time span of September through November, she was donating 35-40 hours per week dedicated to organizing the parade.”
Additionally, Brinson is a strong advocate for seniors in Duplin County. She serves as an Alternate Delegate representing Duplin County in the North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature.
“She attends statewide aging advocacy events hosted by the North Carolina Division of Aging & Adult Services. She serves on the Aging Advisory Committee and attends the Regional Aging Advisory Council meetings in New Bern as a non-voting member. She serves as the secretary for the Duplin County Senior Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors,” said Brown.
The next honoree is the elected Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 48 in Faison. Bullard is a bilingual speaker who has played an instrumental role in welcoming youths from Spanish-speaking families to Scouting and other opportunities.
“Benjamin helped lead his Scout Troop to adopt the Faison Community Garden. The project was vital to the health and wellness of the community,” said Brown. “Another example of Benjamin’s leadership is the revitalization project completed by the Scout Troop for members at Giddensville AME Zion Church in Faison, by replacing rotted wood, pressure washing and painting the church.”
Bullard also volunteers with Ainsley’s Angels and helps collect supplies for Ukrainian orphans.
“Benjamin is an exceptional young man with a servant’s heart,” said Brown. “He gives tirelessly of his time and talents to better his community. Benjamin is gifted musically and shares his talent with others. He volunteers to play patriotic music in the remembrance ceremonies each year at the Town of Faison Cemetery. He plays for local benefits and for elderly shut-ins. Benjamin helps raise and lower the American flag at his school and leads the flag retirement ceremonies.”
Recognized for her years of volunteerism and community service is our next recipient.
“Mrs. Campbell has been dedicated to volunteerism for many years. She serves on the James Sprunt Community College Foundation Board, Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce, Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce, and many other organizations. In each of these service platforms, her dedication and involvement thorough out Duplin County is for the betterment of our community as a whole,” said Brown. “She is always willing to help others and her commitment to excellence is remarkable.”
Snow Hill Community Outreach was recognized as a team.
“Although this has been an entire church effort, the following volunteers were submitted with the nomination: Pastor Mark S. Hobbs, J. L. Nichols, Becky & Ronnie Aikens, Herman Hill, Stanley Outlaw, and Jenean Kennedy,” said Brown, explaining that a group of volunteers came together to create an ongoing solution to serve the needs of the community and in 2021 they came up with the pantry distribution, now held twice a month at Snow Hill Church.
Thanks to this initiative now families can receive a box of food that includes fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, breads, etc. Participation has grown steadily according to Brown, who shared that more than 4,600 people were served from May through December of last year, with 56 volunteers providing 1,265 volunteer service hours.
“Every week the volunteers are either setting up for the next event or actually working the event,” said Brown, adding that information for the pantry distribution is circulated in English and Spanish.
“The outpouring and generosity of others in this process is real,” said Brown. “These events provide an intergenerational opportunity where adults and children have their needs met and are truly cared for by the Snow Hill Community Outreach.”