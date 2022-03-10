Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Beck (left) presents Duplin County Economic Development Commission Executive Director, Carrie Shields (right) with the Lillian B. Langley Award at Chamber of Commerce banquet on March 3.
Duplin County Economic Development Commission Executive Director, Carrie Shields presents the Ruff Huggins Lifetime Community Award to Duplin County Airport Director George Futrell on March 3 at the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Lauren Branch
The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Thursday, March 3. There were 17 awards given.
The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual chamber awards banquet for the first time since the pandemic began. The event was held at the American Legion in Mount Olive on Thursday, March 3.
Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director, and Kelley Thwaite, MOACC board member, won the Lillian B. Langley Award. This award is given to chamber board members that have gone above and beyond in their duties.
“I am very proud and honored to receive such an award. Lillian Langley was a wonderful lady. She was a true advocate for the community. It is very humbling to know my peers selected me for this award,” said Shields, who has served on the board for two years.
George Futrell and Grey Morgan won the Ruff Huggins Lifetime Community Award. Futrell currently serves as the Duplin County Airport director. Morgan was formerly on the Duplin County Economic Development Commission Board.
Chambers play an important role in the economics of a town and in the success of the local businesses.
“Being involved with the Mount Olive Chamber has helped me to understand the needs of our local businesses,” said Shields. “The chamber is involved in several activities and events throughout the year. We are working to revamp our chamber so we can better support our local businesses.”
The chamber gave out 17 awards this year. The following are the 2021 and 2022 winners:
Distinguished Youth Award: Thomas Weaver, junior at Southern Wayne High School & Georgia Fulghum, Senior at Southern Wayne High School
Distinguished Educator: Cindy Grant retired teacher, and Candace Outlaw 1st grade teacher at Carver Elementary
Distinguished Senior Citizen: Mike Saviak, owner of Mike’s Barber Shop & Al Southerland, President of the Men of F.I.C
Business of the Year: R&R Brewing and Southern Grounds Coffee Shop
Spirit of the Chamber: Mount Olive Family Medicine, Parker Drug Company, Piggly Wiggly, and Vicky Darden
Moses E. King Community Contributions Awards: Barbara Kornegay & Connie Wells.