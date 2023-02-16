Duplin libraries provide access to more than 600 devices with free Wi-Fi

Thanks to a $316K Emergency Connectivity Fund grant, Duplin County Public Libraries will be providing access to more than 600 devices with free internet.

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE- Starting on Tuesday Feb. 21, Duplin County Public libraries will be offering patrons access to 625 devices enabled with free Wi-Fi as they kick off a sweet campaign thanks to a grant award of $316,468.93 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

“I keep an eye on grant opportunities and when the ECF Funding came around again, I applied and was encouraged by my T-Mobile representative to put together a big proposal and see what could happen,” said Laura C. Jones, Duplin County Public Library director. “Well, late in November, my big ‘ask’ was answered like I never imagined it would be! Here we are with devices to share with our residents at no charge. It is a great opportunity.”

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com