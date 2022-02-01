MOUNT OLIVE - Christopher Arthur, 38, a resident of Mount Olive was indicted for teaching another individual how to make and use an explosive device. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced to the media that Arthur is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.
Arthur, who was arrested on Jan. 22, is the founder of Tackleberry Solutions, a veteran-owned educational company that teaches wartime military tactics for home defense. The business is based out of Mount Olive in Duplin County. Arthur’s company site states that “his goal is to save as many lives as he can through his teaching and keep families together and free.”
The website lists a 3-year background in law enforcement, 13 years of experience as a recon soldier and wartime tactics instructor since 2017.
According to the DOJ announcement, Arthur had knowledge of an individual -- whose name has not been not revealed by authorities-- that had received training from Tackleberry Solutions intending to use the instruction in the attempted murder of federal law enforcement.
The announcement states that in 2018 the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that the unknown individual, was preparing to engage against the United States Government, and in 2020 the individual was shot and killed in New York, following a two-hour police pursuit and an exchange of gunfire.
While performing a search warrant of the deseased man’s home law enforcement located tactical instructional manuals citing Arthur as the author of the manuals. Law enforcement determined that the deseaced man had received training with Arthur in March of 2020 after inspecting the deseased man’s cell phone.
“According to the search warrant affidavit for Arthur’s residence, on March 19, 2021, the FBI covertly requested a free PDF document from Tackleberry Solutions. After a short period of time, an email was received from Arthur indicating that he had to keep parts of the information in the PDF off of the internet since explosives were such a touchy topic. Arthur also gave his phone number and mailing address. Arthur then began communicating via phone regarding the manuals,” states the press release.
According to DOJ officials, on May 5, 2021, “Arthur explained how to properly place IEDs through one’s property, the importance of creating a fatal funnel, the setup and use of remote-activated firearms, and how to evade arrest after killing members of law enforcement – all after learning the recipient of the explanation intended to kill federal law enforcement who might come to his home.”
“Arthur demonstrated how to make components of IEDs, to include tripwire switches and improvised initiators.”
Officials reported that after Arthur demonstrated how to make the IED components, he provided them to the person receiving the training.
After the former service member was arrested, law enforcement performed a search warrant of his residence finding multiple IEDs, a striker plate, an electronic trigger and other IED components, a pistol suppressor, bulk gunpowder, and mixed Tannerite explosives.
“According to these charges, the defendant provided someone with training on explosive devices knowing that person intended to use that information to murder or attempt the murder of law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This type of behavior is criminal, it is unacceptable, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”
Arthur appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr., on Monday, Jan. 3, and his case is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Raleigh Police Department and Cary Police Department.
“Law enforcement officers are being feloniously killed in the line of duty at an alarming rate," said Robert R. Wells, FBI Special Agent in Charge. “2021 saw the most officers murdered since the 9/11 attacks. The behavior alleged in this indictment, training someone in methods of how to kill or injure law enforcement, is both serious and frightening.”
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
"The Justice Department will aggressively investigate and prosecute those whose actions would further violence against those in uniform. Our public servants in law enforcement deserve nothing less," said Easley.