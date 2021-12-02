KENANSVILLE — Dalton Henry, 51, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 24 after escaping Duplin County jail the night before.
Henry was captured driving a white Duplin County-owned van, which he allegedly stole after escaping the jail.
The stolen vehicle is a 2014 Ford with a permanent North Carolina license plates. He is at least the fourth person to escape the local jail in the past 5 years.
According a news media announcement from WITN, Henry was arrested in the Raleigh area.
Prior to his arrest, he was in jail facing a 6-year minimum sentence for vehicle theft, breaking and entering, shoplifting and possession of stolen property charges.