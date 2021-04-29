High school seniors from Duplin County or the Town of Mount Olive, who are interested in attending the University of Mount Olive, could be eligible for significant scholarship funding through the University’s Herring Scholarship program.
According to Tim Woodard, vice president for Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, the number and amount of the awards is dependent on funding from the Herring Trust and identified student need.
Specifications of the scholarship require that recipients be residents of Duplin County or the town of Mount Olive. Recipients must also demonstrate good character, have high moral values, and maintain academic progress. The scholarships can be renewable.
The deadline for applications is June 5, with the review process beginning immediately after. A Scholarship Committee consisting of a College representative, a representative from the Herring Family, and a representative from each of the secondary schools in the targeted region select the students.
Applications for the Herring Scholarships can be obtained from the high school guidance counselors’ offices in the targeted area or at the University of Mount Olive. For more information, contact Nicole Balsamello at 919-658-2502.