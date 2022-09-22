KENANSVILLE — Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc. have been awarded a design-build agreement for pre-construction services for the Senior and Veterans Services Facility project.

“This agreement is for the programming portion of the pre-construction only, specifically to assess current and projected needs of the Services for the Aged and Veterans Services Departments through multiple meetings with staff,” said Town Manager Davis Brinson during the town hall meeting. “This will include information gathering and analysis of the space needs, functional relationship and priorities for the project with interior and exterior spaces,”

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com