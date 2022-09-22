...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Duplin moves forward with senior center project, awards pre-construction services
KENANSVILLE — Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc. have been awarded a design-build agreement for pre-construction services for the Senior and Veterans Services Facility project.
“This agreement is for the programming portion of the pre-construction only, specifically to assess current and projected needs of the Services for the Aged and Veterans Services Departments through multiple meetings with staff,” said Town Manager Davis Brinson during the town hall meeting. “This will include information gathering and analysis of the space needs, functional relationship and priorities for the project with interior and exterior spaces,”
He further explained that this will allow Daniels & Daniels Construction to propose a site plan as well as proposed building floor plan, and provide the cost per square foot for the facility.
According to Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director, the new facility will enable them to expand the services they currently have for seniors and veterans and as they move forward with the project they are looking forward to “provide spaces that can accommodate the current participants and prepare for the anticipated growth with additional services and activities,” said Brown, explaining that there are many activities and programs they hope to offer seniors in the future.
“The agency would like to have a dedicated space for morning and afternoon classes for seniors interested in Yoga, Zumba and Tai-Chi classes,” said Brown as she spoke about the wish list submitted earlier this year to the Board of Commissioners.
Among the features in the center’s wish list is an area with elliptical machines, recumbent bikes and treadmills for the seniors to use as it would provide them opportunities for a “great workout in a safe environment,” said Brown.
“I am extremely excited and hopeful for a new senior center,” said Brown, who today celebrates 29 years with Duplin County. “As they say, ‘a long time baby,’” she added.
According to Brown, health, wellness, educational and cultural opportunities are at the top of the wish list as they move forward with the planning process.