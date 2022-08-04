KENANSVILLE – Seven Duplin County municipalities will receive a total of $8,236,696 in water and wastewater project funding from the State Water Infrastructure Authority to help pay for 13 projects to improve water and sewer infrastructure.
Duplin was one of 94 counties chosen for funding. The projects were selected from more than 700 applications received by the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure.
“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses,” said Governor Roy Cooper in the official announcement. “The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”
The Asset Inventory and Assessment Grants Funding from the State Reserve Program for Duplin totals $1,646,375 for the following projects:
Beulaville was awarded $205,000 for the Sanitary Sewer System Asset Inventory and Assessment and $194,400 for the Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment.
Wallace was awarded $150,000 for Water Asset Inventory and Assessment
Kenansville was awarded $150,000 for 2021 Sewer AIA and 150,000 for 2021 Water AIA
Teachey awarded $211,975 for Sanitary Sewer System Asset Inventory and Assessment and $188,000 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment
Warsaw was awarded $260,000 for Sewer AIA and $137,000 for Water AIA.
The Drinking Water State Reserve Project Funding for Duplin totals $6,590,321 for the following projects:
Greenevers awarded $1,300,466 for Hargroves Road and Pasture Branch Water Extension, to install waterlines for 63 new connections in underserved areas.
Magnolia awarded $1,686,980 for a Water Line Replacement project and $142,875 for a Well Generator project.
Beulaville awarded $3,460,000 for 2022 Water System Improvements.
“These funds will replace aging infrastructure and help utilities remain viable, which benefits the health and economic well-being of communities across our state,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.
According to the Department of Environmental Quality, this includes the first awards of American Rescue Plan Act water and wastewater funding on the state level, as well as funds appropriated in the 2022-23 state budget.