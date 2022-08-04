KENANSVILLE – Seven Duplin County municipalities will receive a total of $8,236,696 in water and wastewater project funding from the State Water Infrastructure Authority to help pay for 13 projects to improve water and sewer infrastructure.

Duplin was one of 94 counties chosen for funding. The projects were selected from more than 700 applications received by the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure.

