FAISON — Duplin County is one of 15 counties under the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) approved grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program (BRP), and will receive $215,000 grant to support the renovation of a 150,000-square-foot building occupied by Cottle Strawberry Nursery in Faison.
Cottle Strawberry Nursery, a supplier of strawberry tips, plugs, and bare root plant for growers, has plans to expand operations with a new product line.
This project is expected to create 31 jobs, with an investment of $728,000 by the company.
The grant award, recently announced by the NC Department of Commerce, is part of the BRP which provides grants to local governments to aid with renovation and expansion of buildings occupied by existing companies, leading to the creation of new jobs. The grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.
Funding requests from local communities and reviewed and approved by RIA members. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers.
“These grants allow us the opportunity to unite good businesses with good people,” said Machelle Baker Sanders, N.C. Commerce Secretary.
Sanders added that while businesses will benefit from access to a high-quality workforce, rural communities will expedite their post-pandemic economic recovery through the creation of jobs and private investments.