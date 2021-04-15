WALLACE — David E. Jordan was a thoughtful and dedicated community advocate. He was a driving force who touched the lives of many.
Jordan was a member of the Wallace Town Council for nearly four decades and served as mayor pro tem for 31 of those years.
“We served together for 31 years as a mayor — mayor pro tem team. I can tell you unequivocally that David was an excellent mayor pro tem and council member. He came to every meeting well prepared,” said Mayor Charles C. Farrior Jr., Town of Wallace. “To the best of my knowledge, he holds the record for years of service as a council member to date.”
According to Farrior, Jordan held a deep commitment to the welfare of the Wallace community.
“He was a strong advocate for all those he served and made it his mission to be sure that the town council was doing its very best to serve all the citizens of Wallace fairly and equitably,” said Farrior. “I knew that I could always count on him. If I had a conflict for an event, I could count on David to be there and represent Wallace.”
Those who knew Jordan describe him as a loyal, kind, and caring man who loved his profession, his family, friends, and the town halls.
”I think my daughter-in-law, Georgia Farrior, said it very eloquently in a Facebook post after David’s death: “He was a thoughtful, caring man who served his town with honor and led so many young people to brighter futures.”
“I can’t remember ever seeing David lose his temper which is quite an accomplishment,” said Farrior. “He was always very cool, calm, and collected even in the most heated discussions. We talked a lot, especially after town board meetings. We consoled each other in times of sorrow and enjoyed many, many laughing sessions. He was a true friend!”
The U.S. Army veteran and former councilman was a lifelong educator, who taught middle and high school kids.
He served as assistant principal at Wallace-Rose Hill High School and retired as the Charity Middle School principal after a career that went beyond 30 years, but Jordan’s dedication went beyond the school halls of Rose Hill.
Jordan served on the James Sprunt Community College Board of Trustees for nearly 28 years.
He was recognized for his leadership in an official statement presented by the JSCC Board of Trustees who went on record expressing their deep and abiding gratitude for Jordan’s dedicated and enduring service to the college.
“He served with distinction and remained current regarding higher education issues related to the community college through his faithful attendance at board meetings seminars and workshops for trustees.
“He has represented James Sprunt Community College in the community and promoted its mission and vision to the citizens of Duplin County; and endeared himself to the board members, employees and students during his long and faithful service.”
The former philanthropist enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and tutoring kids and was considered a one-of-a-kind leader.
Jordan was a member of the Duplin County Retired School Personnel, a life member of the National Education Association, a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators, a member of the Four Oaks Bank Advisory Board, and a past president of Duplin County Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association and served as chairman of the Adoram Baptist Church Board of Trustees.
Jordan was a devoted family man who loved God and his family.
He and his wife, Nancy were married for 59 years and have two children, David and Tanya.
Jordan died on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 85.