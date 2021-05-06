L’nette Stokes-Green was recently appointed as the new Duplin County director of child nutrition, a role she will officially start July 1.
“We are excited to have her serve as director of child nutrition and look forward to the passion and commitment she will bring to the department, schools and entire district,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan. “We are grateful for her service as she truly works hard to support the nutritional needs of our children throughout the district and community. Ms. Stokes has served in various teaching roles for Duplin County Schools before transitioning into the Child Nutrition Department.”
Stokes-Green is a Duplin County native who fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming an educator according to her, she knew from the moment she stepped into her mom’s classroom.
“I knew I was destined to teach,” said Stokes-Green. “I have been surrounded by educators all my childhood and adult life. I often say education is embedded in our DNA. So much of our family time and gatherings always come full circle around topics about education.”
Stokes-Green has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in Political Science from Winston Salem State University and a Masters in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Advocacy in Early Childhood, from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she is completing her last semester as an intern to obtain an add on licensure in School Administration.
Stokes-Green brings more than two decades of education experience under her belt and has many good memories of her years teaching children. She said one of her most cherished memories is of her time as a teacher at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary, where she was honored as the Teacher of the Year. Stokes-Green become the Interim director of child nutrition during the pandemic.
“As interim director of child nutrition, the challenges of COVID-19 were numerous,” said Stokes-Green. “The pandemic disrupted regular access to food assistance resources provided by means of school meals.”According to Stokes-Green, long-term school closures meant that students no longer had access to the free or reduced-price meals they relied on to meet their nutritional needs.
“Our department had to be very resourceful and creative in our meal production at every turn, whether it meant finding ways to stock up on supplies like bleach and portion cups and feed as many children as we could as quickly and safely as possible,” said Stokes-Green.
“School nutrition services, as we knew it, changed across the entire state” she said. “Within just 48 hours, the state rolled out new ways of offering meals to students, from curbside pickup to delivery on school buses. The changes in the way food services were provided was a challenge in itself. We had some shortages of products when we all transitioned into the new food service model. Things that you never really needed during the regular school year to provide food service, were required for meal preparation and service. The paper bags and plastic bags that were needed were in high demand and somewhat difficult to secure.”
Stokes-Green said she was proud and grateful to work alongside her child nutrition staff in developing and implementing innovative processes to provide students access to school meals during that time.
“It is truly a team effort in our district. The school nutrition team distributed free breakfasts and lunches to children who were 18 years of age and younger, no questions asked, for curbside pickup every weekday at 11 schools sites.”
According to Stokes-Green meal distribution is ongoing every Friday. She said that with the help of school staff, volunteers and outreach ministries, the district has served more than 1,000,000 meals in the last year by implementing a school meals on wheels.
“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who played a part in helping us create a safe and welcoming atmosphere at each site, not only for our students but all kids in our community,” said Stokes-Green. “Our department desired to deliver quality, nutritious foods to any person who needed food during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For Stokes-Green, the challenges brought by the pandemic, became an opportunity to make a significant impact in Duplin as food insecurity was one challenge they could help diminish by working together not only as a department but as a community with many people pulling together toward a common goal.
Everyone that contributed in the effort made it possible for children to have meals even if they were not at school.
“My vision as the interim director of child nutrition for the 2021-2022 school year is for all students and staff to realize their potential in a rapidly changing, diverse, global society; by providing healthy food options for building children’s foundation, while transforming the school cafeteria into a place that helps students develop and sustain healthy eating habits, diminishing food insecurities one meal at a time,” said Stokes-Green. “It is our department’s goal to use the lessons and experiences of COVID-19 to forever change the landscape of child nutrition for the better. Necessity is the mother of invention.”