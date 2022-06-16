KENANSVILLE – Kenneth Howard Brinson, Hermenia Brown, and Lisa Torrans Fussell, were honored for their outstanding contributions to the community at the Governor’s Volunteer reception on Monday, June 6.
The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presented the three volunteers with the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Since 1979, the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers by recognizing those who make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.
Each volunteer was presented with a certificate, service pin, and congratulations by the Board of Duplin County Commissioners. Melisa Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director introduced each volunteer sharing some of their contributions.
Brinson was recognized in four categories for his devotion to assisting older adults, serving military families, showing remarkable dedication to people in need, and citizenship.
For decades, Brinson has dedicated countless hours to volunteering.
“Over the last year, Mr. Brinson has excelled in his commitments by serving on the County Board of the Duplin County GOP, President of the Cedar Fork Ruritan Club, Chief Judge at his local voting precinct, and volunteers for service veterans on his farm, which serves as a hunting reserve,” said Brown, adding that Brinson’s priorities are helping those in need, showing positive leadership, and proving that volunteering and hard work go a long way in the advancement of a community.”
According to Brown, last year Brinson logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service and 480 hours of volunteer service with the US Marine Corps.
“On almost any given day, he can be seen helping a disabled veteran by providing a place to hunt, or relax, mowing the grounds at the community building, or cleaning the veteran’s memorial that he personally brought to fruition,” Brown added. “Mr. Brinson is committed to the North Carolina veterans’ home in Kinston, and takes a great deal of pride in the facility and residents, by providing snacks, personal hygiene items, and entertainment items for resident veterans.”
Brown shared that Brinson “sees volunteerism as a duty and a calling rather than an obligation.” He also mentors young men and encourages them to volunteer. Brinson was nominated by Andrew Odom and Hilda Southerland.
Next, Brown called for Hermenia Brown, who was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service in the senior category.
For more than 25 years, H. Brown has been a tax aide volunteer and continues to be an asset to the program.
“Her expertise and steadying hand have kept the program stabilized through all that time. In 2020, she was recognized as an AARP Tax-Aide Fellow,” said Brown, adding that H. Brown has contributed 78 hours of volunteer service during the past tax season year.
“In addition to her volunteer work with the tax aide program, Ms. Brown has (served) in various volunteer roles at the local senior center,” said Brown.
Currently, H. Brown serves as a counselor with the Senior’s Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) in Duplin, helping seniors with prescription drug coverage during open enrollment. Brown was nominated by Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Grubbs.
Last, but not least was Lisa Torrans Fussell, who was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service in community growth and education.
“Ms. Fussell has been an incredible voice in the constitutional integrity of Duplin County. Registered as a Republican and serving under the Duplin County Republican Party, Lisa believes in voters’ rights, voter registration, voter education, and cultural involvement,” said Smith.
“Through her sunny disposition she has crossed the aisle and helped even those who don’t believe as she does,” said Brown.
Fussell has provided 780 hours of volunteer service with the Duplin County Republican Party. According to Brown, Fussell’s volunteering journey began nearly 20 years ago as president of the Wallace Chamber of Commerce. Fussell has volunteered countless hours serving with organizations and in community events such as the Carolina Strawberry Festival, Christmas at Twilight, Duplin County pet friends, Carolina East & Hospice, the Red Wine & Sparkle fundraiser, World Elder Abuse Awareness, gathered Baby Dolls for nursing homes and sponsored local families at Christmas. Fussell currently serves at Remnant Community Church in Wallace.
Fussell was nominated by Andrew Odom and Vickie Ezzell.