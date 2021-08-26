ROSE HILL — The Duplin-Sampson Chapter of the Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association (WSSUNAA) conducted its first planning session for programs and projects to benefit the residents of Duplin and Sampson counties for the new fiscal year.
During the brunch meeting, members enjoyed fellowship as they made important decisions to make a positive impact in the organization. They were also visited by Barbara Pollard WSSUNAA Southern I regional coordinator.
Following the meeting, members presented two assisted living facilities with baskets Tanya Edwards with Gardens of Rose Hill and Diane Dudley with Autumn Wind Assisted Living in Roseboro accepted the baskets for each of the residents in their facilities.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Jackial Swinson, who is the Duplin-Sampson Chapter of the Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association president.