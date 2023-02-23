This dog was found abandoned in the Wallace area. Last year, more than 39% of the animals picked up by Animal Services didn't make it. Most abandoned pets end up getting run over, badly injured, sick, or starve to death. Please don't leave your pets behind it is not only extremely cruel, but irresponsible. You are all they got.
KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Animal Services is seeing an influx of stray cats and dogs carrying diseases shared Cathi Hale, Duplin County Animal Advisory Board chair.
They are also seeing an increase in calls to the animal shelter regarding homeless dogs and cats. Hale explained that homeless dogs and cats are usually feral, not the same as stray animals.
“They were born out in the wild or turned out at a very early age such that they are not acclimated to a domestic environment,” said Hale. “Good samaritans will usually try to catch these animals, but unfortunately, they are afraid of people, and the only option for catching them is trapping them.”
Hale added that a good percentage of these animals, usually dogs, can be domesticated. However, many of them carry diseases.
“Dogs and cats born in the wild do not have the benefit of vaccination. If these infected dogs and cats interact with healthy unvaccinated pets, the pets are at risk,” said Hale. “This severely disrupts the shelter’s mission of making dogs/cats available for adoption.”
She explained that if a homeless animal brought into the shelter tests positive for communicable diseases, the shelter must close for 14 days to contain the disease outbreak.
“In 2022 Duplin County Animal Services brought in 2,588 animals. 1,586 were adopted and we had 6 dogs test positive for Parvo,” said Joe Newburn, Animal Services Supervisor, explaining that when dogs test positive for the disease it shuts down the entire shelter operation. He also added that once the new shelter is built, the isolation areas will help alleviate that problem.
Hale shared that the longer an animal is homeless, the higher the risk of disease and inability to domesticate the animal, and urged folks to call animal control if they see a homeless dog or cat.
According to Hale, the shelter staff can usually determine through temperament testing whether the animal was at some point domesticated, which is the main difference between a homeless animal and a stray one.
“Calls regarding strays have also increased dramatically. We do not know the reason why. It may be due to people abandoning their pets due to the increased cost, it may be due to the fact that Duplin County residents are unaware of our county leash law, and the pet has just wandered away from home and is lost,” said Hale adding that they believe the increased number of homeless and stray animals could be due to pet owners, not spaying/neutering their pets.
While some people may erroneously think that leaving a pet out in some neighborhood may save it from the pound or give it a chance to find a new home, the opposite is true.
“It hardly ever works out,” said Hale. Recently animal control had to go get a little dog who was starving to death. “That dog had horrific injuries.”
Most abandoned animals end up getting run over, badly injured, sick, or starve to death because they are domesticated animals who don’t know how to survive out in the elements or fend for themselves.
Last year more than 39% of the animals picked up by Animal Services didn’t make it.
The most humane thing a person can do after exhausting all the possibilities to find the cat or dog a new home is to surrender it to Animal Services. Don’t abandon your pets out on the streets it is not only extremely cruel but irresponsible. Pets are a big responsibility and a long-term commitment — you are all they got.
Hale encourages people who see someone abandoning an animal to get the license plate number and call animal control immediately.
“A lot of people don’t think to call animal services in this situation,” she added. “It is to the point that is out of control.”