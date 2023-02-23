This dog was found abandoned in the Wallace area

This dog was found abandoned in the Wallace area. Last year, more than 39% of the animals picked up by Animal Services didn't make it. Most abandoned pets end up getting run over, badly injured, sick, or starve to death. Please don't leave your pets behind it is not only extremely cruel, but irresponsible. You are all they got.

 Duplin County Animal Services

KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Animal Services is seeing an influx of stray cats and dogs carrying diseases shared Cathi Hale, Duplin County Animal Advisory Board chair.

They are also seeing an increase in calls to the animal shelter regarding homeless dogs and cats. Hale explained that homeless dogs and cats are usually feral, not the same as stray animals.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com