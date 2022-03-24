Students from Duplin County Early College, North Duplin, James Kenan, East Duplin, and Wallace-Rose Hill High Schools were given demonstrations of state-of-the-art simulation equipment by JSCC nursing instructors.
KENANSVILLE — Approximately 100 Duplin County high school students visited James Sprunt Community College on Thursday, March 17, and toured their new state-of-the-art nursing facility located in the Hoffler Building.
“Students from Duplin County Early College, North Duplin, James Kenan, East Duplin, and Wallace-Rose Hill High Schools were given demonstrations of state-of-the-art simulation equipment by JSCC nursing instructors,” said a JSCC spokesperson.
“JSCC recently received a Golden LEAF grant, Hyped for Healthcare, that helped purchase the equipment for the new nursing facility,” the spokesperson said.
According to JSCC, students who expressed interest in the nursing field had a chance to meet with a variety of faculty and staff members to explore career options at the college and ask questions.
“Tour leaders provided information to the students about the benefits of entering the health industry and joining the James Sprunt family. JSCC is grateful for the partnership with the Duplin County School System.
“Introducing students at an early age to the benefits of community college is a value for JSCC,” said the college spokesperson. “JSCC is always looking for new and innovative ways to share how investing in our family results in sustainable careers. Enrollment for summer courses opens on April 1. Opportunities to apply to JSCC nursing school are still available.”