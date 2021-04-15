KENANSVILLE — The Duplin Times introduces new editor, Ena Sellers, who will be reporting on the news, events and people of Duplin County.
“We are excited to have Ena on board. She brings not only great experience, but a passion for local journalism,” said Jim Sills, Duplin Times publisher. “She will serve our readers and community well.”
Our newly named editor replaces Abby Cavenaugh, and becomes the newspaper’s fourth editor since 2015. Sellers worked previously at The Globe, the newspaper of Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville and brings 16 years of newsroom experience, 12 of them as managing editor.
“I am excited to cover Duplin County because it brings a whole new world of experiences to discover,” said Sellers. “I am a believer that we never stop learning, and the day that we do is the day we lose our passion. I love people, learning about their lives and experiences is like food to my soul. I am excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in this community and support the causes that are important to our readers.”
“Sellers’ energy, experience and personality made her a fit,” said Sills.
Sellers has two children, Nicolle, 23, who is a UNCW graduate and Dylan, 14, who is in middle school.
Readers are welcome to reach out and share their news tips and story ideas with Sellers at esellers@ncweeklies.com.