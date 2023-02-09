KENANSVILLE — Duplin County is one of 34 local governments in North Carolina recently chosen to participate in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program announced by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development Division.
According to the announcement, the CORE program offers a strategic planning process that will provide an economic vision developed with input from community leaders and public participation.
The plan will help identify and develop outdoor recreation assets that present economic growth opportunities in collaboration with local stakeholders. The program will also provide technical assistance and opportunities to increase knowledge of strategies for economic growth.
“Our rural communities have long been destinations for recreation and relaxation in the great outdoors,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development. “The strategic planning assistance offered through CORE will help these communities leverage natural assets to increase economic opportunity and improve quality of life for residents.”
The strategic plan will provide data and recommendations to implement the findings and an inventory of all outdoor recreation and associated industry assets to help enhance Duplin’s outdoor recreation economy.
According to NCDC REDD, the strategy will focus on leveraging outdoor recreation assets to increase tourism, encourage small business development, enhance the quality of life for residents, plan for asset and infrastructure development, and position Duplin for growth, attracting outdoor gear manufacturing industries.
“The outdoor recreation sector is a substantial contributor to our state’s economy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Outdoor recreation is an industry primed for continued growth in North Carolina.”