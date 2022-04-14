KENANSVILLE — FOCUS Broadband announced a partnership with Four County Electric Membership Corporation on April 6. This partnership will bring fiber-optic delivered high-speed internet service to unserved portions of Duplin County.
Through the agreement, a portion of Four County EMC’s 295-mile fiber-optic network will be used to link FOCUS Broadband’s existing fiber-optic network in Columbus County to a new fiber-optic network currently under construction in Duplin County.
“This partnership is an example of cooperatives coming together and demonstrating their dedication to two cooperative principles: cooperation among cooperatives and concern for community, to improve the quality of life for our members in Duplin County,” said Don Gatton, Four County EMC CEO. “This cooperation eliminates the need for FOCUS Broadband to build 60 miles of infrastructure, greatly reducing the amount of time needed to begin turning up service to customers in Duplin County.”
FOCUS Broadband was awarded $2.5 million dollars through the North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies through Access to Technology Grant Program to expand high-speed internet service in communities east and west of Magnolia, Rose Hill and Teachey in rural Duplin County.
“We are thankful for Four County EMC’s assistance to help us bring fiber-optic delivered gigabit broadband service to over 1,000 homes in rural Duplin County,” commented Keith Holden, FOCUS Broadband CEO. “Many of the homes we will soon be serving in Duplin County are also Four County EMC cooperative members. By allowing us access to their fiber network, Four County EMC is playing a big role in bringing internet to their members.”
According to the announcement, FOCUS Broadband is expected to begin offering high-speed internet service to its first group of Duplin County residents by the end of July.
“FOCUS Broadband is also partnering with Duplin County Government to seek additional grant funds that can be used to bring high-speed internet to more unserved areas of Duplin County. The company expects to find out whether those grant funds will be awarded in the fall of this year,” stated the announcement.