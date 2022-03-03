...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
West to Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts to around
20 mph combined with minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25
percent will bring an increased fire danger risk across the area
this afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
KENANSVILLE — Wednesday, Feb. 23 was Duplin County Tourism Director, Amanda Justice’s last day after nearly a decade of service in Duplin County.
“Amanda Justice was a real asset to the County as our Tourism and Events Center Director, and she will be sorely missed,” said County Manager, Davis Brinson. “Amanda always worked very hard to advocate to bring visitors to Duplin County to enjoy our historic sites, attractions, restaurants, wineries, and businesses.”
Justice recently accepted a position with the city of Goldsboro as their Travel and Tourism Director.
According to Brinson, a few years ago Justice took on the added responsibility of marketing and managing the Duplin County Events Center “and has not surprisingly, in my opinion, breathed new life into and ushered in a new sense of enthusiasm for the Events Center,” he added. “I am sorry to see Amanda leave us but I wish her the best in her new endeavor.”
Duplin County has not filled Justice’s position as of yet. Christa Parker, Visitor Services Manager said Justice’s are “big shoes to fill” and she is missed by everyone on the staff.
“Amanda Pope our Events Center Venue Services Manager is overseeing the day-to-day operations at the Events Center, and Mr. Tom Fife, Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority, is taking the lead on our Tourism efforts until a permanent director can be named,” said Brinson.