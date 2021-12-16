BEULAVILLE — More than 100 of Duplin County’s veterans of all branches of the Armed Forces were honored during a banquet Friday, Dec. 10, in Beulaville.
The banquet was the first of its kind and was organized by Duplin Veterans First, an organization started by U.S. Army veteran Adrain Arnett to help local veterans better access needed services.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was the guest speaker for the event, and presented each veteran in attendance with a certificate in honor of their service.
Beulaville’s Municipal Complex was packed for the banquet, Arnett said, with 143 veterans, first responders, law enforcement and other dignitaries present.
Arnett added that he hopes the organization will expand into other counties, and that the banquets will become twice-a-year events in the future.
“This first event will help us get the word out about what we’re trying to do, and by next year, we hope to have a larger venue and expand,” he said.
The overall goal for Duplin Veterans First is fairly simple: “We don’t want any veteran out there that doesn’t have a warm bed at night or food to eat,” Arnett said.
For more information, or if you know a veteran who may need assistance procuring basic needs, contact Arnett at 910-372-3669, or visit the Facebook page, by searching for “Duplin Veterans First.”