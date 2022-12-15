...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kenneth Smith (right) presents the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award to Thomasine Kennedy (left) on Dec. 3, during a private ceremony at the Mad Boar in Wallace. Kennedy was surprised by friends, family, and colleagues from ECU Health with the award. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest state volunteer award by the Governor’s office.
WALLACE — Thomasine Kennedy of Chinquapin was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious volunteer awards conferred by the governor of North Carolina, on Dec. 3, during a private ceremony at the Mad Boar Restaurant in Wallace.
Growing up in Duplin County, Kennedy attended East Duplin High School, where she was an all-conference basketball player, and was also regarded as an outstanding student.
“She was a leader both in the classroom and on the court,” said Kenneth Smith, a high school friend and past recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Kennedy attended East Carolina University, where she graduated with a degree in education. She became a teacher at East Duplin and also a girls’ basketball coach.
“She excelled as a teacher and coach and had a positive effect on many East Duplin area students,” Smith said. “While at East Duplin she was instrumental in expanding the girl’s athletic program. She became a mentor to many young ladies during her years as a teacher and coach.”
For two decades, Kennedy served on the Duplin General Hospital Board of Trustees.
“It was during this time that Duplin General Hospital transitioned to become part of University Health Systems-now Vidant Health,” said Smith. “Thomasine provided much-needed leadership in this transition... She continues to be a vital part of the Vidant Health System Board.”
Michael R. Waldrum, Vidant Health Chief Executive Officer, describes Kennedy as someone who is highly esteemed by her peers.
“Thomasine has been involved in various aspects of governance within Vidant Health since 1988, starting with the former Duplin General Hospital, now known as Vidant Duplin Hospital. She expertly held numerous leadership roles through 2020 including secretary, various committee chairs, and chairman,” said Waldrum, adding that in 2003, Kennedy was awarded the North Carolina Healthcare Association’s Trustee Leadership Award.
“Thomasine quickly discerns the necessities and complexities of healthcare organizations, as well as the patients and communities served. She provides extraordinary compassion in fulfilling any role, whether engaged in fundraising, communicating with elected and appointed officials, or supporting and recognizing amazing clinical teams. Her compassion and engagement has always made Thomasine an ideal advocate and ambassador for any number of important causes.”
Waldrum shared that Kennedy’s community service “efforts are unique and far-reaching.
She has volunteered with several state and non-profit agencies, including the Criminal Justice Partnership Boards, Duplin Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Partnership for Children (Smart Start), Duplin Home Care & Hospice Board, North Carolina Client Rights Committee, Congressional District Education Committee, and North Carolina Governor Advocacy Council for Persons with Disabilities, among others.
“Leading with a servant’s heart, Thomasine has made a difference at our healthcare system, exemplified our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, and has positively impacted the people of our state. Her skills, knowledge, willingness to help others and dedication to our organization and the community makes her an outstanding recipient of this special honor” wrote Waldrum.
Kennedy was surprised with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award which was presented to her during a surprise birthday party surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues from ECU Health.