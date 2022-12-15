Thomasine Kennedy

Kenneth Smith (right) presents the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award to Thomasine Kennedy (left) on Dec. 3, during a private ceremony at the Mad Boar in Wallace. Kennedy was surprised by friends, family, and colleagues from ECU Health with the award. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest state volunteer award by the Governor’s office.

 Contributed

WALLACE — Thomasine Kennedy of Chinquapin was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious volunteer awards conferred by the governor of North Carolina, on Dec. 3, during a private ceremony at the Mad Boar Restaurant in Wallace.

Growing up in Duplin County, Kennedy attended East Duplin High School, where she was an all-conference basketball player, and was also regarded as an outstanding student.

