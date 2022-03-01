KENANSVILLE — A buzz of excitement could be felt in the air at the Duplin County Airport in Kenansville, on Thursday, Feb. 24 as elected officials, local dignitaries, and special guests arrived for the North Carolina Forestry Service Eastern Aviation Hub ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new $7 million airpark hangar complex features two 12,000-square-foot aircraft hangars and is twice the size of the previous facility in Kinston. The hangar complex includes site infrastructure needed to provide office space, airfield, and land-side access.
N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon gave opening remarks welcoming everyone in attendance.
“Today we will cut the ribbon on the first of many magnificent new facilities that will locate here,” said Dixon. “Family farmers are the heart and soul of Duplin County, without family farmers there would be no corporate processors of the food and fiber necessary to sustain a free nation. Indeed, food is the most important energy we produced and we all need it every day. And, Duplin County farmers produce a lot of it.”
Dixon’s sentiment was shared by Duplin County Manager Davis Brinson, who referred to the ceremony as a celebration of a new partnership between Duplin County and the state of North Carolina.
“We are exceedingly proud in our strong district rooted in farming and the economic opportunities such as this magnificent hangar project that we are constantly seeking out to improve the quality of life here in Duplin County,” said Brinson.
Brinson’s comments were then followed by an invocation prayer by Mayor A.J. Connors and words from North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, who spoke about the important role the NC Forestry Service Eastern Aviation Hub plays by providing forest fire detection and suppression services across the state, including larger areas like national forests, national parks and military installations. He also spoke about how it assists with forest management, pest control and water quality programs in addition to emergency and land management activities.
Troxler also shared about the Department of Agriculture’s partnership with Duplin County and expressed his satisfaction with the new facility.
“This new hangar positions our Forest Service Aviation Program for the future, and this beautiful facility sets us up to continue serving North Carolina,” Troxler said. “It’s important for us to have the space and resources to manage and protect our state’s forestland and as commissioner of agriculture, I can say I’m excited about this new home for some of the Forest Service’s aviation resources.”
The construction funding for the hangar was administered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation. Bobby Walston, NC Division of Aviation director spoke about the critical role of airports and the importance of facilities like the airpark hangar complex.
“As we continue push ahead it’s important to take care of our infrastructure,” said Walston. “You gotta have great infrastructure, you gotta have great facilities to house the aircraft, to maintain the aircraft and perform at the highest level possible,” he added. “I can’t emphasize on the importance of investing in facilities like this for our state.”
Walston personally thanked Duplin County Airport Director George Futrelle for managing the project.
“He was very hands-on, as he is in every project, to make sure this project turned out the way it did. Top shelf top-notch, and to all the crews who were involved, I want to say thank you.”
Futrell thanked the boards, businesses, engineers, and several others who collaborated in the project and gave special thanks to Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Director for her integral role in making the hangar project a reality.
Local and state officials welcomed the NCFS to their new home with the cutting of the ribbon. The ceremony concluded with an aircraft demonstration as guests were invited to tour the facility. Additionally, NC Representative Jimmy Dixon presented a check from the General Assembly for $42,182,500 for funding of the following Duplin County projects:
Duplin Sheriff’s Office/Jail Expansion $21,300,000; Duplin Emergency Management Center $7,000,000; North Carolina Forestry Service Region 1 Headquarters $4,000,000; Town of Fasion Water/Sewer $320,000; Duplin County NE Cape Fear Bank Restoration $1,000,000; Services to Aged $2,000,000; Veterans Museum elevator $37,500; Veteran Memorial $25,000; Events Center $500,000, and Town of Wallace Water/Sewer $6,000,000.