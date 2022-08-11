KENANSVILLE — Duplin County has a new Tourism director. Robert Cox, who hails from the Greensboro area, will soon call Duplin County home and he and his family relocate to the area.

Cox a Graham, NC native with a degree in Travel and Tourism from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, brings approximately 25 years of travel and tourism experience under his belt and is looking forward to this new opportunity.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com