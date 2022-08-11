KENANSVILLE — Duplin County has a new Tourism director. Robert Cox, who hails from the Greensboro area, will soon call Duplin County home and he and his family relocate to the area.
Cox a Graham, NC native with a degree in Travel and Tourism from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, brings approximately 25 years of travel and tourism experience under his belt and is looking forward to this new opportunity.
“I’ve done everything from convention and visitor’s bureau work to motor coach tour companies when I lived out west in Arizona,” said Cox. “I’ve seen the gamut of what I call the private side to the public side with the motor coach.”
When asked what he sees as the most pressing needs in Duplin he shared that he believes is mainly about educating the public.
“I think is really just about education, making sure our potential clients know what we have available to offer them ...it’s going to be an education process with potential clients, such as tour companies wanting to use the events center to bring some more sports.”
“I’m going to work through some things in the next few months but hoping to attend some trade shows so we can get our name out there and also plan to do some old fashion sale calls.”
Cox worked as a director of sports development at the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau and as director of sports marketing at the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority. “In Morehead City and Wilmington I was responsible for bringing sporting events and trying to expand existing sporting events,” said Cox.
He said he is excited to learn about Duplin County and what we have to offer. Cox’s vision for Duplin Tourism in the next decade is to see a lot of expansion.
“Hopefully we will be able to add one or two big hotels, that is what we are lacking as far as I can tell,” he added. “Expansion of different tourism’ attractions and expanding our offerings.”
Among the things Cox is looking forward to this year is the Muscadine Festival in September.
“Really looking forward to helping Duplin Tourism and see what we can take in the future and if anyone has any ideas or suggestions please reach out to me,” said Cox. “I am always open to suggestions and information.”