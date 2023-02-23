KENANSVILLE — Duplin County is known for its famous Muscadine wines and rich agriculture. A little less known fact is that Duplin is also home to several beauty queens, and this year three of our local beauties will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina.
But pageants are not only about external beauty, becoming a queen takes hard work, talent and commitment, and on March 4, these three local beauty queens will set their crowns aside to join the Duplin Times for a special event where participants will have the opportunity to meet face to face with Miss Rose Hill Abigail Batchelor, Miss Wendell Norma-Jean Miller, and Miss Goldsboro Tara Parker, and learn all about their journey as they prepare to compete for the crown in High Point, N.C. this summer.
Parker is from Wallace where she resides. She attended East Duplin High and is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education at the University of North Carolina — Wilmington. Miss Goldsboro teaches 2nd-grade students at Beulaville Elementary and is a middle school cheer coach and Box Tops coordinator.
“I’m excited to not just represent Goldsboro, but also Duplin County on the Miss North Carolina stage in June,” said Parker. “To the girls who are from a small town like me, I want you to know that you can make a huge difference in the world by finding ways to make your voice heard. For me, it is through the Miss America Organization that I am able to advocate for raising funds for schools in need through Box Tops for Education. Dreaming big is the first step to make a positive impact in the world.”
Parker’s social impact initiative is making change one dime at a time by promoting the use of Box Tops for education.
Miller was born and raised in Beulaville, where she attended East Duplin High. Miss Wendell studied communications at North Carolina State University and currently works as the Duplin Times communication-media production executive. She is also a cheerleading coach at Brand Performing Arts Center. Miller’s social impact initiative is teamwork is dreamwork.
“I’m honored to be one of the young women representing Duplin County at the Miss North Carolina competition. I have been a part of this organization since I was 8, in the Carolina Princess Program,” said Miller. “By having this event and inviting the younger generation, it is opening up their eyes to the opportunity of one day being able to stand where I am now.”
Miss Rose Hill is a senior at Clinton High School in Sampson County, who is also Miss North Carolina Poultry Jubilee, a festival deep-rooted in Duplin County’s history celebrating North Carolinas’ Poultry Industry. While Batchelor is not a Duplin native, she is just as proud, “I am more than honored to represent a beautiful town such as Rose Hill,” she said.
Miss Rose Hill shared that she is interested in attending a four-year university to major in Physical Therapy with a specialization in dance medicine. “Right now, I am a full-time competitive dancer in which I am a part of the Pre Pro Dance company at my studio,” said Batchelor, who teaches acro, ballet & tap, musical theatre, and assists with Progressing Ballet Technique (PBT). Batchelor’s social impact initiative is prioritizing and caring for the physical and mental aspects of dancers.
The three beauty contestants will be joining the Duplin Times for Mommy & Me Tea, to enjoy a fun morning meet and greet, where participants will enjoy snacks, crafts, and other fun activities as they get to meet and take photos with their favorite local beauty queens, visit with local vendors and meet our special guest, Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin, who will be joining them for this unique opportunity.
“I am super excited to get to know everyone,” said Batchelor.
Mommy & Me Tea will be held at the Mad Boar Restaurant located at 111 River Village Place, in Wallace from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $20. A portion of the proceeds will go toward each of the queen’s fundraising efforts for the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Fund. Vendor tables for this event are still available. For more information, contact the Duplin Times at 910-296-0239.