KENANSVILLE — Duplin County is known for its famous Muscadine wines and rich agriculture. A little less known fact is that Duplin is also home to several beauty queens, and this year three of our local beauties will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina.

But pageants are not only about external beauty, becoming a queen takes hard work, talent and commitment, and on March 4, these three local beauty queens will set their crowns aside to join the Duplin Times for a special event where participants will have the opportunity to meet face to face with Miss Rose Hill Abigail Batchelor, Miss Wendell Norma-Jean Miller, and Miss Goldsboro Tara Parker, and learn all about their journey as they prepare to compete for the crown in High Point, N.C. this summer.

