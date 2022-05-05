KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently announced that the amount awarded for the discretionary grant to build a new transportation facility increased to $3,020,171, which is more than double the initial amount of $1,418,921.
“We are moving forward with our public transit facility,” said Angel Venecia, Public Transportation Director, as she requested the acceptance of additional grant funding during the Duplin County Commissioners April meeting.
“This is a federal and county grant only, so 20% is what we are required to match. That match is funded by Enterprise Funds, so there’ll be no actual county dollars,” said Venecia.
“We were being held back because, we got the initial budget back in 2019. Since that time, some of the other projects that were included in that particular grant fell out for different reasons,” she said.
Venecia said they were very grateful for the increase because they were going to be over their initial budget.
The Board approved Venecia’s request to accept the additional grant funding, and for the chairman to sign the new local share certificate indicating that they are prepared to fund the 20% local portion.
“We are very excited about this project,” said Venecia. “Currently we are awaiting our preliminary drawings.”
Venecia said they will release more information as the new public transportation facility project moves along.