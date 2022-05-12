Early voting concludes May 14.

KENANSVILLE — With only a few more days until Primary Election Day on May 17, we want to remind voters that there is still time to take advantage of early voting until Saturday, May 14.
During the statewide primary, voters will choose which candidates will be in the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Candidates who have no primary opposition will not appear on the primary ballot, and they will advance to the general election in November.
During this election, Duplin voters will find municipal contests in their ballots, including those rescheduled from last year. Se below for a complete list of candidates.
US SENATE
The following candidates will be running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate: Jen Banwart, Lee A. Brian, Benjamin Griffiths, Charles Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Patrick Mccrory , Drew Bulecza, Ted Budd, Leonard Bryant, Kenneth Harper Jr., Mark Walker, Marjorie Eastman, David Flaherty, and Debora Tshiovo.
The following candidates will be running in the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate: Cheri Beasley, Constance Johnson, Rett Newton, Chrelle Booker, Greg Antoine, Alyssia Hammond, Tobias Lagrone, Marcus Williams, James Carr Jr., Brendan Maginnis, and Robert Colon.
Shannon Bray is moving to the general election as she is the only Liberal candidate running for senate.
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 3
Congressman Greg Murphy will be challenged by Brian Friend, George Papastrat, Tony Cowden, and Eric Earhart in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race.
Joe Swartz, and Barbara Gaskins are running in the Democrat primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race.
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 3
Lucy Inman (Dem), and Richard Dietz (Rep) are moving to the general election race for the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3.
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 5
Trey Allen, April Wood, and Victoria Prince will vie in the Republican primary for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 race.
Sam Ervin is moving to the general election as he is the only Democrat candidate running for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5.
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 8
Carolyn Thompson (Dem), and Julee Flood (Rep) are moving to the general election race for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8.
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 9
Beth Freshwater Smith, and Donna Stroud will vie in the Republican primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 race. Brad Salmon is moving to the general election as he is the only Democrat candidate running for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9.
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 10
Gale Adams (Dem), and John Tyson (Rep) are moving to the general election race for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10.
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 11
Michael Stading, and Charlton Allen will vie in the Republican primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 race. Darren Jackson is moving to the general election race for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 as he is the only Democrat candidate running.
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 9
Incumbent Brent Jackson (Rep) has filed for NC State Senate District 9. He is moving to the general election race where he is running unopposed.
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 4
Wesley Boykin (Dem), and incumbent Jimmy Dixon (Rep) are moving to the general election race for NC House of Representatives District 4.
NC SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 4 SEAT 2
Bob Roupe (Rep) is moving to the general election race for the NC Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2.
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 4 SEAT 1
Mario White (Dem) is moving to the general election race for the NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 1.
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 4 SEAT 2
Morgan Swinson (Rep) is moving to the general election race for the NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 5
Incumbent Ernie Lee will vie Kevin Kiernan in the Republican primary for the District Attorney District 5 seat race.
DUPLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 2
Republican incumbent Dexter Edwards will move to the general election race as he running unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat.
DUPLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 3
Republicans Justin Edwards and Landon Tyler Harper will vie for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
DUPLIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2
Republican incumbent Pamela Edwards has filed to retain her seat on the Duplin County Board of Education District 2. She will move to the general election race as she running unopposed.
DUPLIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3
David Jones (UNA) has filed to retain his seat on the Duplin County Board of Education District 3. He will move to the general election race as he running unopposed.
DUPLIN COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Democrat incumbent Katie Quinn Harrell will move to the general election race as she is the only candidate running for the Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court seat.
DUPLIN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stratton F. Stokes and John David Jackson will vie for the Republican primary in the sheriffs’ race.
Dexter Fort will move to the general election race as he is the only Democrat to file for the sheriffs’ seat.
TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR
Mayor Kenneth Talton, has filed for re-election and he is being challenged by J. Jerome Newton who is also running for the Town of Mount Olive mayoral seat.
TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE
Commissioner Steve Wiggins has filed for re-election and is running unopposed for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner At-Large seat.
TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Harlie Carmichael, and Delreese Simmons are both running for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 2 seat.