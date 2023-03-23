FAISON — David Bone, Executive Director of Eastern Carolina Council (ECC), met with the town of Faison to share benefits of its membership to municipalities.
“We are a member-led organization providing planning resources and the largest support area to help serve the elderly population including $500 in grocery reimbursement for seniors. We have two rural planning organizations focused on transportation projects, economic development, and federal funding partnerships to attract new business. We offer community planning assistance including small GIS mapping, 160D compliance proposals, free ethics training, ARP technical support, and employee applicant pools. We serve nine counties and fifty municipalities right now, but all counties have the opportunity to be members. We are very blessed to have a lot of resources in this state, but we can offer many services cheaper than other firms. We want to be sure we are creating value for you in your membership and becoming your trusted partner to call to get as much done locally as possible,” Bone explained.
Bone spoke to the board during its monthly meeting following the review of the town’s financial statements. Bone also shared that ECC will be expanding their grant writing training and support services including free classes on how to write grants. He encouraged people to go on their website for more information.
In other business, the board approved a list of alternates to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board in the event that an existing member is unavailable. The approved alternates were Josh Bell, Jordan Aguilar, and Katrina Gomez.
Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott informed the board that a new power transformer will be installed by Duke Power making it possible to move forward with heating and air repairs without damaging power surges. Scott also reported that volleyball and soccer games were in season.
The board approved another resolution to re-list and sell the Taylor Town Road property with another advertisement in the newspaper. The property has received three bids so far.
The board also approved an annual maintenance bid from Downhome East to maintain the town’s cemetery for $2,930. The bid covers mowing, leaf blowing, trimming, and fence cleaning.
A parade was announced for March 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon said the parade would be the first town event back in Faison for a long time, and she encouraged the Commissioners to ride in it.
Mayor Kenyon also explained requirements concerning emergency preparation and shared that the town did not have an ordinance in place to match it. The board approved making a statement of emergency ordinance for use in hurricanes and other incremental conditions, and they gave the mayor the right to declare a state of emergency.
A tax release and two budget amendments were approved to move money to pay for uniforms and referees.
Captain Thurston from the Duplin County Sheriff Office gave an update concerning an increase in crime countywide. According to 2022 statistics, robbery, burglary, and drug charges went down, but murder, rape, theft, and drug overdoses increased.
“We had 63 drug overdoses last year, where there were only 10 in 2021,” Captain Thurston said. “That is mostly due to Fentanyl lacing common drugs.” Captain Thurston also reported an increase in involuntary commitments to hospitals due to mental health concerns.
The town’s board meeting adjoined following the update.