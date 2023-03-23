FAISON — David Bone, Executive Director of Eastern Carolina Council (ECC), met with the town of Faison to share benefits of its membership to municipalities.

“We are a member-led organization providing planning resources and the largest support area to help serve the elderly population including $500 in grocery reimbursement for seniors. We have two rural planning organizations focused on transportation projects, economic development, and federal funding partnerships to attract new business. We offer community planning assistance including small GIS mapping, 160D compliance proposals, free ethics training, ARP technical support, and employee applicant pools. We serve nine counties and fifty municipalities right now, but all counties have the opportunity to be members. We are very blessed to have a lot of resources in this state, but we can offer many services cheaper than other firms. We want to be sure we are creating value for you in your membership and becoming your trusted partner to call to get as much done locally as possible,” Bone explained.