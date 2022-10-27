Carrie Shields

Carrie Shields

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Economic Development Director Carrie Shields resigned to her position after serving for three years. Shields accepted a position with Four County Electric Membership Corporation.

“It was an extremely hard choice. A choice I pined over. But I felt it was time for me grow in my career. My new position with Four County still keeps me very involved in Duplin County. Now. I get to focus on neighboring counties as well,” said Shields. “My focus will be across four counties — Duplin, Sampson, Bladen and Pender.”

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com