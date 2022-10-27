...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 2 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Economic Development Director Carrie Shields resigned to her position after serving for three years. Shields accepted a position with Four County Electric Membership Corporation.
“It was an extremely hard choice. A choice I pined over. But I felt it was time for me grow in my career. My new position with Four County still keeps me very involved in Duplin County. Now. I get to focus on neighboring counties as well,” said Shields. “My focus will be across four counties — Duplin, Sampson, Bladen and Pender.”
The Rose Hill native leaves big shoes to fill. During her time as economic development director she was an integral part in the creation of more than 300 new jobs in Duplin County. Shields not only secured $25.5 million in company investments, but also lobbied for Duplin County to be awarded over $29 million in future development projects.
“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to bring new businesses, higher paying salaries and an increased tax base to Duplin County. I didn’t do this alone. Duplin County Economic Development Board was with me along the way,” said Shields about the active 10-member board comprised of representatives from businesses within the county, James Sprunt Community College, Duplin County Schools, at-large members and a Board of County Commissioners appointee.
“The board stood with me along the way. Providing guidance, insight and direction. They were a blessing to have and we accomplished so much. In three years, we won four projects that created over 300 new jobs, secured $25.5 million in company investments, and lobbied for Duplin County to be awarded funding for future development projects.”
Among Shields most proud accomplishments is the branding of Duplin County with a new logo that was unveiled on July 2020. “The green leaves in the design represent agriculture, growth, and opportunity. The swift blue details represent the Northeast Cape Fear River unifying our entire county and tying together all of the beautiful features and people who define our community. When those elements are combined, the new logo expresses our commitment to progress in the future and roots honoring our past,” explained Shields.
“I felt we needed to brand who we are and what we stand for. We needed a logo to be proud of, something that would stand out and identify who we are. You will now see the Duplin County logo on County buildings, vehicles, employees apparel, business cards, water towers, county documents, etc. I’m thankful Davis (Brinson), and the County Commissioners embraced the vision and allowed us to move forward. I feel we captured Duplin County and what makes this county special. I know this logo will be with the county for years to come. Something my daughter can look back on and say, ‘my mom did that,’” she added.
Shields role at Four County EMC will still be in economic development.
“I am dedicated to the growth and development of Eastern North Carolina. I am excited to service and maintain our exhausting businesses and industries as well as bring in new opportunities,” said Shields, whose last day as Duplin’s economic development director was Sept. 16.
County Manager Davis H. Brinson shared that although Shields tenure with Duplin County was relatively short, the many projects and initiatives she spearheaded will leave a lasting positive impact on Duplin County for many years to come.
"Carrie was a valuable member of our county government and we were sorry to see her leave," said Brinson. "I personally always enjoyed working with Carrie and found her to be highly motivated and someone who always gave her all no matter the how large or small the task. We wish her the best as she starts a new chapter of her career in the private sector."
According to Brinson, the county has entered into an agreement with Sanford Holshouser, an economic development consulting firm for bridge management services, "to help us assure that our economic development efforts continue to move forward as we search for a new permanent economic development director," Brinson added.