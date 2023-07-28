Christina Miller

Christina Miller

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — ECU Health Duplin Hospital recently announced that Christina Miller, BSN, RN, MBA assumed the role of vice president of patient care services at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

“I am honored to continue the legacy of nursing excellence at ECU Health Duplin,” said Miller. “This role will allow me the opportunity to serve my community by ensuring excellent clinical care outcomes while supporting our mission to improve the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina.

  