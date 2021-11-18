BEULAVILLE — Justin Edwards, a Beulaville resident and political newcomer, announced his intent to file as a Republican for County Commissioner in District 3 challenging incumbent Kennedy Thompson, who has held the seat since 2011. Thompson's term expires December 2022.
“As a Duplin County farmer, a conservative, a Christian, and a family man, I have seen the positive impact from conservative actions taken by our Duplin County Republicans to better support our communities over the course of my lifetime. Standing united and supporting the conservative nature this country was founded upon, speaking up and having a strong voice is so important, especially during election time. As we embark on the November 2022 elections I know how critical they are for our county, state, and nation,” said Edwards.
“If elected, I will be a strong voice and vote to continue and improve the conservative approach to our county government,” said Edwards. “As a family farmer, I know how important agriculture is to our county and state. I will support continued efforts to keep this industry thriving, keep our spending in line with what we can afford to do as a county, while maintaining the support of all stakeholders within my district.”
Candidates running on primary elections can file from Dec. 6 through Dec. 17. Candidates filing in the Duplin Soil And Water Conservation District Supervisor electoral contest can file from June 13 through July 1, 2022.
Voter registration deadline is Feb. 11. The one-stop, in-person early voting period runs from Feb. 17 through March 5. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is March 1, 2022.