KENANSVILLE- On Tuesday, March 16, the Duplin County Board of Education and the Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement regarding the recent school threat made against Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School by a student.
"The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office will charge a juvenile enrolled at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School to the fullest extent of the law for communicating a threat of violence against the school. The threat was made on social media over the weekend and the Duplin County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Schools conducted a thorough investigation. We are thankful to the individuals that reported this," read the statement, which encouraged people to report information about any potential threats by calling the school administration, or the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
Persons wishing to report anonymously, can do so through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System by calling 844-5-SAYNOW, downloading the App, or directly though the school website at https://www.duplinschools.net. People may also report through the Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Tip-line at 910-372-9202.
"The safety of our school community will always be the top priority of the Duplin County Board of Education, the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, and all law enforcement agencies. All threats are taken very seriously, and anyone who makes a threat will be held accountable to the maximum extent."