KENANSVILLE- On Tuesday, March 16, the Duplin County Board of Education and the Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement regarding the recent school threat made against Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School by a student.

"The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office will charge a juvenile enrolled at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School to the fullest extent of the law for communicating a threat of violence against the school. The threat was made on social media over the weekend and the Duplin County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Schools conducted a thorough investigation. We are thankful to the individuals that reported this," read the statement, which encouraged people to report information about any potential threats by calling the school administration, or the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.

