Several years ago, our church elders were on a retreat at Camp Kirkwood in Watha. As we discussed change in the church, I posed this question: “What would happen if you went to work on Monday and the boss said, ‘Starting today, we are going to operate this business like we did fifty years ago’?” Immediately the majority of the elders responded, “We’d quickly go out of business!” Yet, we spend so much time and energy resisting change, despite knowing the truth of the old saying that the only constant in life is change.
Benjamin Franklin said, “When you are finished changing, you are finished.” Currently our elders are discussing what church life will look like going forward in light of the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. This is undoubtedly a conversation being held in businesses, school systems, universities, and numerous other organizations.
Someone has commented that another constant in life is the fear of the change which is always constant. Perhaps it’s the fear of the unknown or a sweet nostalgia for days gone by. It fascinates me that we humans are so resistant to change when change is inevitable and often for the better. I saw a sign that read, “Change is not a judgment on the past.” However, change is often seen as just that, rather than embraced for the new possibilities change can bring. A friend of mine recently sent me a book which he edited which is a collection of spiritual writings of Rev. Samuel H. Miller, minister of the Old Cambridge (MA) Baptist Church for 25 years and dean of Harvard Divinity School. Two of Miller’s thought about our resistance to change (he was writing about life in the church, but they apply to all aspects of life) caught my attention and, to be honest, were convicting.
He wrote that we have a strong tendency to “embalm the past and substitute it for the present.” He also wrote, “We are careful to do only what we have always done and know how to do well, so we never break the dull repetition of the old routine for the new creation in God.”
A good friend of mine said basically the same thing in a bit simpler way, “If you keep on doing what you’re doing, you’re going to keep on getting what you’re getting.” Obviously, some changes are unwelcome, despite their inevitability. However, as we consider how to move forward in the post-pandemic world, we are faced with the reality that things won’t ever be the same again and offered the opportunity to embrace the new.
Recently a pastor in South Carolina posted on Facebook, “What brought your church to here, won’t take your church to there, unless there is exactly the same place as here.” While we may lament the loss of some things, we would do well to use this opportunity to discover new ways of striving for what is most important to us in our lives, organizations, and communities.
Philip Gladden is pastor of Wallace Presbyterian Church. He may be reached at pnglad@charter.net.