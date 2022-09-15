Several years ago, our church elders were on a retreat at Camp Kirkwood in Watha. As we discussed change in the church, I posed this question: “What would happen if you went to work on Monday and the boss said, ‘Starting today, we are going to operate this business like we did fifty years ago’?” Immediately the majority of the elders responded, “We’d quickly go out of business!” Yet, we spend so much time and energy resisting change, despite knowing the truth of the old saying that the only constant in life is change.

Benjamin Franklin said, “When you are finished changing, you are finished.” Currently our elders are discussing what church life will look like going forward in light of the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. This is undoubtedly a conversation being held in businesses, school systems, universities, and numerous other organizations.

