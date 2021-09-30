BURGAW — The Four County EMC will hold their annual members meeting on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the cooperative’s Elizabethtown District Office, located on 2668 NC Highway 242 South.
Registration runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials ask members to enter from the Highway 701 side of Highway 242.
“With the well-being of our members and employees in mind, this year’s drive-thru format is designed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Members will register, receive their gifts, and enter prize drawings all in one drive-thru stop,” stated the announcement. “Although there won’t be food and entertainment this year, there are still chances to win one of 21 energy credits or the grand prize of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.”
Terms of the following directors expired last year and they are running for a two-year term to continue the ‘staggered’ nature of the board’s terms: S. Franklin Williams – West Duplin Directorate District; R.W. Blanchard, Jr. – East Sampson Directorate District; Carlton Raynor – East Duplin Directorate District; and Arlester Fullwood — At-Large.
Terms of the following directors expire this year, and are running for a three-year term: Steven Matthis – West Sampson Directorate District; Ronald J. Allen – West Bladen Directorate District; and S. Eugene Jordan – West Pender Directorate District.
The seven incumbents will be presented for re-election on Oct. 9.
Members who are unable to attend, can still vote by using a proxy form which will be mailed to all members with the 2020 Annual Report and the Official Notice of the 2021 annual meeting in the October issue of Carolina Country Magazine. Any member may submit his or her vote and (1) one proxy vote on behalf of one residential member and (1) one additional proxy vote on behalf of members such as churches, businesses, organizations or similar groups, provided the member is so designated as the authorized representative of the organization. Moreover, all proxies must be valid as determined by the Credentials and Election Committee. Proxy forms are not eligible to win prizes.
Four County EMC serves more than 33,000 members in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.