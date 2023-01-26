KENANSVILLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded Duplin County a $500,000 grant to assess properties under its Brownfields Program to facilitate redevelopment and reuse. The federal grant, announced in May 2022, will allow Duplin County to conduct environmental assessments on commercial and industrial properties in target areas, and enable their potential redevelopment or reuse.

“This Brownfields assessment grant is crucial to advancing economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents of Duplin County,” said Duplin County Manager Davis Brinson.