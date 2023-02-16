FAISON — Failing air conditioner units in Faison’s gym caused January’s town hall to move to a continuation for price quotes on repair. On Jan. 25, Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott presented three quotes to replace one compressor and purchase a new unit to bring the multi-unit gym up to functioning capacity. The board approved Anderson’s Heating and Air to do the work, and they approved a budget amendment to move approximately $16,000 from Wellness and Adult Basketball to the Recreation Center Repair and Maintenance.

Repair issues continued to be a concern in February’s meeting as leaks in the town hall’s roof continue to cause concern. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon and Jimmy Tyndall presented estimates for repair and explained the concerns to the Board. Tyndall stated that he had been “having a hard time getting someone that could work on our roof,” but Service Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of Wilmington was “interested and spent a lot of time looking at the roof.” The Board voted to contract Service Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of Wilmington up to $10,000 to repair the roof.