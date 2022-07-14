FAISON — The town of Faison, NC is moving forward with progressive plans to protect and meet the expressed needs of its community. A new state requirement, Chapter 160D, is requiring municipalities to research the needs of their communities and put together comprehensive plans to resolve them.
In compliance with this requirement, a team of students from The Department of City Planning at UNC Chapel Hill–led by professor Dick Hales–spent months in Faison since last Fall attending events and going door-to-door talking to the people. They conducted surveys and compiled a six-part comprehensive plan. The Board of Commissioners recently conducted a public hearing for the plan and adopted it. Going into the new fiscal year, all planning will be made with the following six goals in mind:
1. Improve local access to the internet through development of partnerships with service providers and potential funding resources.
2. Seek public and grant funding to prioritize access to municipal services such as water and sewer, transportation, etc.
3. Provide ample housing by conducting a study then forming a planning group to increase available housing.
4. Build a resilient economy by making an economic development plan to identify and attract new business to the town.
5. Develop a rich and diverse history and future by rebranding the town with new signage, landscaping, and beautification projects to unify the town. Also, through facilitating community events to attract more visitors, help local businesses, and connect residents.
6. Model community and civic engagement encouraging more residents to get involved in planning and implementing local town activities.
“Some of these goals are in the infant planning stages already,” Mayor Kenyon said. Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall said, “this comes together perfectly with what we have already seen and started acting on. The people have really had a united voice on this.” Mayor Kenyon pointed out that this plan is not something that can be resolved quickly but one that will be implemented over a long range of time.
“The Faison Improvement Group (FIG) will be involved in bringing about this plan including the relaunch of Market Day on a different time than its traditional October annual celebration,” Mayor Kenyon said.
Continuing with other fiscal year business, the town board approved minutes from prior meetings as well as budget amendments to move funds around to balance the budget and account for ARPA funds.
Anne Letchworth was approved to be the town’s tax collector. Town Clerk Sharon Lee reported, “she has a 99.33% collection rate and really just does an outstanding job for us. She is dedicated and concerned when she can’t get to someone. She is a real go-getter.”
Joseph Ezzell Attorney at Law, PLLC, presented a contract to continue providing law services for the town for $7,800 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The contract covers all legal matters that occur over the course of the business as well as Mr. Ezzell’s attendance at one monthly meeting. Any additional services such as preparation of legal documents, representation in court, or presentation before additional town board meetings will be billed at a rate of $200 an hour. The board voted to approve his contract.
The Duplin County Sheriff Department presented its contract for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. “The new contract is the same as it was before,” Mayor Kenyon explained, “but it allows room for the inflation we have all seen across the last year as well as the pay scale increases to go up a little for everyone like they have for us because they need it too.”
The new contract of $148,069.16 is an increase of $20,547.82 from last year, and it allows room for an increased cost of equipment maintenance, gas, and insurance. It also allows for the deputies’ base salary to increase to $40,000 and $64,000 with benefits. An independent study was done to confirm the salary increase needed from $35,000 to $40,000. The board voted to approve the new contract.
Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott presented an update on how summer camps are going. “The summer camps are wide open, and we have had high participation on everything so far,” he said. “We started cheer camp this morning, and we’ve got 23 little girls cheering.” Another camp started later in the week with two more coming in the following week; it is a very active summer schedule.
The board approved paperwork changes for the Recreational Center to reflect its new rules, fees (discussed in detail in June), and a name change. The Recreational Center will now be known as the center will now be known as the Ann Stroud Taylor Building.
Tyndall gave an update on the progress of the new building. “Concrete is poured. Sides and walls are up. Since our last meeting, there have been three change orders. One of them was built into the contract to put gravel underneath the concrete slab….The building inspector has signed off on it, but the electrician and plumber have to come back to do more work.”
The additional two change orders for the new building are to make all the lights motion-sensor, and two additional electrical receptors for equipment expansion in the future.
While the existing contractors are on the property, Tyndall invited them to price repairs to the existing gym structure including a new fitness room floor, repair to the kitchen tile floor, and repair to door frames. The estimate on all the repairs was $7,561.82. The board approved appropriation of $13,000 to provide for the two change orders to the future gym and all the repairs to the current one. “There are a lot of things we can utilize this room for beyond recreation,” Tyndall said. “It’s a great spot to have classes…we’d like to reach out to the community college about Continuing Education classes.”
The 2022-23 water/sewer rates were discussed. The new in town water rates start at $25 per thousand for the first 2,500 gallons of water. Out of town rates start at $41 for the first 2,500 gallons. The sewer rates are similar starting with $35 for the first 2,500 gallons with a water hook-up. The board approved the new rates as well as the employee salary rates.
Sharon Lee discussed funding for the Seniors Wellness Center. “Last year, we used grant funding to pay for the program, and this year I budgeted $2,500 that we will have to use town funds for because we don’t have the grant funding this year.”
Jimmy Tyndall spoke of his work with the instructor, Sandra Krantz, giving out rewards to the class participants. “It is a phenomenal program and she does a wonderful job. She teaches with the same fervor whether it is three people or 23.” Mayor Kenyon spoke of Ms. Krantz’s degree and certifications. “She has her Master’s degree in PA (and she is a Family Nurse Practitioner). She is pursuing other certifications that will be of benefit to the community…as she continues to get more certified and is able to do more things, she will be able to be even more of an asset to our town. We need more people. The ones that went so far have enjoyed it fully.” The board approved appropriation of funding to continue the program. Classes are on Tuesdays at 11AM at the Recreation and Wellness Center.
Mayor Kenyon presented information concerning the town’s website. “Starting in May, Anne (Letchworth), our coordinator, realized she was not able to do any editing or add any of our new events going on…she went to our IT department, and they couldn’t do anything with it because it was an old design. We pay an annual fee to BlueHost to hold our domain, but they were not able to help. In checking around, she was able to get information on a company called Minuteman Press. He looked at it…and said it is an old application with a lot of things that can’t be fixed anymore. The site has had some serious virus exploits, and it needs a clean start with a new website design. He will set up a new website design with a lot of things on it we don’t have access to today. The development cost will be $2,200. Afterwards, it is $100 an hour to add anything and $35 a month to manage it. That is $420 a year to manage it, and an extra $100 for the security package to protect against cyber attacks. We were paying $750 to BlueHost. We didn’t know that our website went down, and websites right now are very necessary to a town. Things that we have to put on a website we would have to go door-to-door and hang things on doors if we didn’t do this, and that gets expensive too when you are printing and costing all that labor to go out.” The board agreed that the website was a necessary investment, and they approved the appropriation of funds to hire Minuteman Press to redesign and maintain the town website.
The Mayor discussed the $1,500 budget for the community garden. Right now, the planner has spent all the past year funds on pollination sources and developed the garden to “look botanical so that people will sit out there and watch the butterflies”. The mayor challenged the board to set parameters to how this next year’s funding will be used including to purchase more food plants.
Jimmy Tyndall gave an update on the cemetary. Avent Construction was approved to work on the bottom end of the cemetery where the new lots are. We got tile put in and it all leveled off. He added river rock as far as we were able to go. I asked him to price connecting the driveways with river rock…I would like to finish the rock to all three drives in that cemetery and fan them out so people will be able to make those turns…to complete it off would be $4,285.” The board approved $4,500 to complete the drives.
Lastly, the board was reminded about the last free ethics training available this year. All elected officials are required to attend the training either in this free or paid options. Commissioners have to pay their own way if they choose paid options. The meeting adjourned shortly after 8:30PM.