...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
FAISON — The town of Faison has been working on improvements at the Faison cemetery to extend the driveway all around the graves. At the July Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved moving forward with the gravel driveway.
“We have been working diligently to try to improve the conditions toward the back end of the cemetery,” said Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Public Works director as he addressed the community. “We have just finished putting in this gravel drive that circles around through these trees getting this area down here leveled off.”
According to Tyndall, the plan is to complete the gravel drive all the way around and connect the roads that access the cemetery. They also planted grass seeds.
“We were having a problem getting grass to grow down here because there was no definitive driveway, so folks we’re just doing what we do and just drive everywhere so the problem was grass wouldn’t live but we have improved the conditions,” he added.
For questions or more information about this project, call 910-267-2721.