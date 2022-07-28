FAISON — The town of Faison has been working on improvements at the Faison cemetery to extend the driveway all around the graves. At the July Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved moving forward with the gravel driveway.

“We have been working diligently to try to improve the conditions toward the back end of the cemetery,” said Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Public Works director as he addressed the community. “We have just finished putting in this gravel drive that circles around through these trees getting this area down here leveled off.”

