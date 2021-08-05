FAISON — Southern Produce Distributors Inc. in Faison is facing sanctions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).
The sanctions prohibit Southern Produce Distributors and its principal business operators from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without approval from USDA. The produce distribution company cannot operate in the produce industry until June 25, 2023, and then only after it applies for and are issued a new PACA license by USDA.
“Recent penalties adjudicated on Southern Produce Distributors Inc. and its principal operators for violation of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act reflect USDA’s continued efforts to ensure fairness, transparency and protect buyers and sellers in the marketplace,” said I.J. Pérez a USDA official.
The USDA announced that Southern Produce Distributors, Inc., failed to pay $3,488,367 to 33 sellers for produce that was purchased, received and accepted in interstate and foreign commerce from April 2017 to June 2018.
According to the announcement the company’s principal, Kelley Precythe, may not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee until June 25, 2022, and then only with the posting of a USDA approved surety bond. The company’s other principal, Sterling Cook, has challenged his responsibly connected status.
USDA is required to publish the finding that a business has committed willful, repeated and flagrant violations of PACA as well as impose restrictions against those principals determined to be responsibly connected to the business during the violation period. Those individuals, including sole proprietors, partners, members, managers, officers, directors or major stockholders may not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee without USDA approval.
By issuing these penalties, USDA continues to enforce the prompt and full payment for produce while protecting the rights of sellers and buyers in the marketplace.