...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
FAISON — Mayor Carolyn Kenyon opened the November Town Hall meeting with prayers of thanksgiving and blessing for all to have a safe holiday season. Faison Fire and Rescue invited the commissioners and mayor to their Christmas party at Tara Creek on Dec. 3.
A complaint concerning yard maintenance was discussed.
“We have close to 100 hydrants, and everyone that has one in their property mows around it. This individual has for many years but has decided they don’t want to do it anymore. They are in violation of the ordinance that says you have to maintain your own property,” Jimmy Tyndall, executive administrator explained. Commissioners discussed the yard in question as well as their own properties—many of whom have fire hydrants as well. The board affirmed that the yard maintenance is the responsibility of the owner despite the fact that a town hydrant is on it. A notice will be given to the homeowner in question concerning their compliance on the issue.
Tyndall gave an update about the 24/7 gym and it’s unveiling.
“Carolina Phone and Alarms are going to be installing all the wiring for 24/7 access sometime next week. We are going to spend time over the holiday season to work through the software and make sure everything is working. We plan to unveil the new 24/7 access with a grand opening and grant vision board in January.”
Additional changes are needed to finalize the transition as well including door locks to maintain security in all areas. Funds were approved to be allocated to the old fitness room conversion in the amount of $3,490.44 to get wiring done for an overhead projector.
“The room will be used as a classroom space for James Sprunt Community College and others in need of a classroom space in this area. All auxiliary meetings will move to that room as well. That room will become a multipurpose area for other types of non-physical classes as well,” Tyndall said. The board also discussed making old dumbbells and a pullup bar from the gym made surplus in order for them to be donated to the fire department.
A budget proposal for longevity pay was approved as well as another amendment to accommodate the purchase of a new computer for the Recreation Center. Bids on the Taylor Town property were discussed.
“We did not get anywhere close to what we were hoping to get,” Tyndall said. “It was well below what it should have been based on the tax value alone.”
The board discussed next steps and decided to wait until the new year.
A contract for Registers Street sweeping was discussed. “Street sweeping is covered by the Powell bill with the exception of (Department of Transportation) state roads, so (the board) would have to approve it,” Tyndall explained. A contract to sweep curbing from the railroad tracks to Southern Produce for $250 a month was approved.
A motion was made and approved to add Rev. David Hellbig to the Planning Board. Commissioners were reminded about the Municipalities Board Meeting at Rose Hill Restaurant on Nov. 17.
Lastly, the board discussed plans for a Christmas party. Plans were made to reserve space in the Recreation Center for a time to be set in December.