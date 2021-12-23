FAISON — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department recently celebrated their Christmas party and awards ceremony at Tara Creek Farms.
Awards to honor members’ service, dedication and bravery were presented after dinner. Below are some of the awards given.
Joseph Kelly received the Faison Firefighter of the Year award. Sprunt Hall was awarded First Responder of the Year. James Sauls received the CA “Pug” Officer of the Year award and Chief Lee Kennedy received the Leadership award.
Code Save Awards was presented to Blake Rhodes, Joseph Kelly, Robert McCarty and Lee Kennedy.
The following members were recognized for completing more than 100 hours of training: Joseph Kelly completed 362.5 hours of training, Blake Rhodes completed 337.5 hours of training,Charlie Ray Craft completed 281.5 hours of training, Chase King completed 232.5 hours of training, Lee Kennedy completed 193 hours of training, Davis Powell completed 170 hours of training, Cody Johnson completed 131 hours of training, Ricky Cameron completed 118.5 hours of training, James Sauls completed 114 hours of training.