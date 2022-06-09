FAISON — Mayor Carolyn Kenyon opened the June town hall meeting with a prayer for rain: “Our father in heaven, we do appreciate the day that you have given us today. It has been beautiful even though it has been dry. We are looking forward to a little bit of rain that may be coming …”
The room was filled with volunteers from the Faison Volunteer Fire Department who came for a special presentation as well as to show their new vehicle, Tanker 5.
On May 9, 2022, the Faison VFD responded to a call within one minute of dispatch because it was right in the town. A young man was found unresponsive, and responders immediately applied CPR and APD. Four minutes later, Duplin County EMS arrived, but it was almost another 15 minutes before a pulse was detected. The patient was transported to the hospital where he was treated and was able to return home on his own strength nine days later.
“If it were not for the fast actions of the Faison first responders, Faison fire members, and the Duplin County EMS, this outcome could have been worse. This is a great service that our volunteers contribute to the community each and every day,” Mayor Kenyon said.
A proclamation acknowledging the purpose of the Faison VFD was then read from the Town of Faison, the mayor, and the Board of Commissioners. The proclamation acknowledged that the VFD exists to “serve, protect, and enhance the quality of life for all citizens from the adverse effects of natural and manmade emergencies.”
The proclamation further recognized the people who sacrifice their time in services to accomplish all the things they do. Mayor Kenyon and the Board of Commissioners followed the proclamation with a standing ovation to honor each member that was present.
Fire Chief Lee Kennedy then added that many of the members in the room were students in the Medical Responder class they have been hosting for the last two and a half months.
“A few of these folks were not even state-certified yet, but they were right in there to help on that (May 9) call,” Chief Kennedy said. The majority of people who responded to the call were present for the proclamation and posed for a picture following the proclamation.
Kennedy spoke about Tanker 5. “A part of the town budget has always been a truck payment, so outside we’ve got our new tanker … this truck would be good in a rural district where we don’t have that many hydrants (like we do in town),” Chief Kennedy said. The 2100-gallon tanker came from Atlantic Emergency Solutions earlier in May and went into service this past weekend. The meeting took a short break in session to allow everyone a chance to see the new tanker before the VFD left.
Back in session, the 2023 fiscal budget was presented, discussed, and approved with slight increases of a couple of dollars to most services. From the 2022 to 2023 fiscal years, town operation budgets are approved to increase $189,400 through tax revenues. This increase will hit consumers primarily through power usage and sales tax, but there are also slight increases to property tax as well. Mayor Kenyon explained that “everyone knows it is a fact that inflation is affecting everything. If we don’t go up in our prices a little bit each year, we would have to make large jumps and that doesn’t work well at all for anyone. We try to be fiscally correct to not overdo it but also keep the budgets where we can manage it with the cost of everything going up.”
Commissioner Billy Ward advocated for COVID bonuses to be paid to employees who worked through the pandemic shutdown of 2020. “We are going into the third year of COVID now and most places have already given out bonuses, but we haven’t,” Commissioner Ward advocated. “Our town employees deserve something.” Excess money in the 2022 water and sewer wages was discussed to be used as a one-time COVID bonus for the employees. The Commissioners approved an amount of $1000 per full-time and $500 per part-time town employee that served during the shutdown. “I know I speak for my people when I say thank you,” Public Works Director, Jimmy Tyndall responded. “We had no plans of going home. We would have preferred to have been here.”
Matthew Scott from Parks and Recreation updated everyone on the progress of summer camps which started Monday, June 6, and will spread across the summer in various recreational offerings including soccer, archery, art, and basketball. The gym will extend its hours on Fridays to 8 p.m. through June to August to accommodate the extra need while school is out. “If we start seeing a slowdown in need, we will look at closing a little earlier,” Scott said. “We’ve got the help, and they are eager to be there.”
Discussion continued concerning gym rates and changes going forward into the new 24/7 gym. “The other towns around us charge between $45 or $50 for their services,” Scott said. “Right now we charge $40 per child, I would like to increase it to $45.” The increased cost of sports officials alone was justification for the increase, but Scott decided to push the increase forward to remain competitive with what other gym memberships cost and offer. Maintaining security of the facility–especially as the new one will be open 24/7–is a concern being actively addressed now. “As we transition to the new 24/7 edition, we know we are going to have to change the way we do business. The (software and security) program we have in place will be able to do far greater things than we are even utilizing right now…it will help us make sure that if you are there, you are a member, and it will help us keep track of foot traffic,” Tyndall explained.
Commissioner Danny Blackburn announced that the All-Stars Baseball Tournament will take place from June 16th-21st for players aged 10 and under.
Further amendments were approved, including legislation to protect against video, camera, and sound recording in areas of government not for public use, and plans to use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.
“We will use our ARPA funds for water and sewer salaries and benefits to free that money up, and that money will go towards the project that we have at the water plant,” Town Clerk, Sharon Lee explained.
A legislative hearing for the planning board was set for July 6 at 7 p.m. “Students from UNC put together a draft comprehensive plan for us … when we have the public hearing in July, the professor that was leading those students will be here to go over it with us,” Mayor Kenyon said.
As the meeting closed, it began to rain. It was noted how it was an answer to the mayor’s prayer.