FAISON — Last week, Faison residents participated in an Open House community survey organized by the town of Faison. The purpose of the Open House was to gather feedback they will utilize in a comprehensive plan to propel the town forward.
The Open House was part of the changes town officials are implementing to keep the community involved as they work on developing a strategic approach for the town’s growth and beautification after some concerns about the town’s apparent decline were voiced to town leadership.
“We have heard you,” said Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Public Works director in a public address to town residents before the Open House. “We’ve heard you say we need a grocery store back. We’ve heard you say the bank is gone. We’ve heard you say those things and trust me, we are well aware of that, but it’s gonna take time and dedication. It’s gonna take participation from our community. Every decision we make affects you. We realize that. We need your help to make these things happen.”
Town officials are working on a comprehensive plan with the help of UNC School of Government students and the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center to develop a new strategy for Faison.
“I am very thankful to those who chose to come to the Open House and participate but would very much like to have seen more in attendance,” said Tyndall. “I cannot stress enough the importance of community involvement. A voice that is not spoken is one that will never be heard.”
As guests arrived at the Dec. 7 Open House, they were greeted by students and asked questions to help with the comprehensive plan been developed. Guests were treated to delicious holiday treats and refreshments and got the opportunity to meet with Santa.
Also, town officials had a special surprise planned for Anne Strout Taylor, a longtime Faison resident who has dedicated decades of her life to serving the town.
Former town commissioner Melba Brewer took the floor to make the surprise announcement.
“We are also here today to thank someone who has served Faison for more than 75 years,” said Brewer. “During this many years, she has influenced our area residents, young and old with her love for this town and her untiring efforts to make Faison a better place to live and raise our families.”
“We believe that Anne Strout Taylor should be recognized for her many contributions to Faison,” said Brewer.
“She has been instrumental in many Faison improvements that are deserving of recognition,” said the former commissioner, as she named the Faison’s cemetery, library, museum, and the wellness center among Taylor’s contributions.
Brewer’s speech concluded with the unveiling of the center’s new name as the Anne Strout Taylor Recreation and Wellness Center, in honor of Taylor’s vision for a town wellness center and for her efforts to help secure grants to make that vision a reality.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Anne Taylor! She has been a valuable asset to this community for many years and this is a well-deserved honor,” said Brewer.
The evening closed with a standing round of applause from everyone in attendance. An emotional Taylor moved by the gesture, thanked everyone for the honor.
Taylor recently celebrated her 90th birthday. According to Sharon Lee, Faison Town Clerk, Taylor started helping at the Faison library at the age of 15 while helping her mom who was the founder of the Faison museum.