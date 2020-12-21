FAISON — For the second straight year, the town of Faison hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans who served their country at Christmastime.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — to remember and honor veterans and also to teach future generations — is carried out each year with wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond, including the Faison Cemetery.
Retired Sgt. Major Mike Singleton, U.S. Army, and his wife, Kay, helped organize the ceremony both this year and last year. The ceremony was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon at Faison’s cemetery.
“The idea is to remember the fallen, honor those who are serving and teach our children,” Mike Singleton said at Saturday’s ceremony. “It is our responsibility to teach those in our family and our community of the role veterans play in the safety of our country.”
Faison Scout Troop 48 presented the colors, led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Bugler Cage Bullard gave the assembly and TAPS bugle calls.
Faison Mayor Carolyn Kenyon encouraged each volunteer and family member who laid one of the 329 wreaths to say the name of every veteran out loud as they laid the wreath.
To learn more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.